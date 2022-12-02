AG Josh Stein signs off on Atrium mega-merger with Chicago healthcare system

The Atrium Health-Advocate Aurora mega-merger gained a tepid endorsement Thursday from the state’s attorney general, removing one of the few remaining roadblocks.

Josh Stein said in a statement he has determined that “my office has conducted a thorough review into this transaction and concluded that there is no legal basis to prevent it.”

“Therefore, the state will take no further action.”

The combination of Atrium, the parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Advocate of Downers Grove, Ill., would create the fifth largest not-for-profit health care system in the U.S. with 67 hospitals in six states.

The proposed transaction, announced May 11, must be approved by state and federal regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission.

The combined corporate entity would be named Advocate Health and based in Charlotte, with each system continuing to use its current name in local markets.

Stein’s sign-off comes after Eugene Woods, Atrium’s president and chief executive, projected on Nov. 15 that the healthcare systems expected to complete their merger within weeks. Advocate Aurora also projects the deal closing by year’s end.

The attorney general’s office conducts anti-trust reviews of hospital merger applications. It said it “intends to closely watch this deal.”

In February, in response to Cone Health and Sentara ending their merger talks, Stein released a statement in which he said, “I have real concerns about this trend ... wave of hospital consolidations.”

He mentioned at that time HCA and Mission in Asheville, Novant Health Inc. and New Hanover Regional in Wilmington, and Wake Forest and Atrium — all of which he ultimately approved from an antitrust review.

“Bigger doesn’t always mean better,” Stein said. “In fact, it often means worse and more expensive.”

On Thursday, Stein credited Atrium’s efforts “to respond to our numerous inquiries and its commitments to comply with its obligations under the antitrust consent order with my office, as well as our state law’s requirements governing municipal hospitals across its service area.”

“However, I am concerned about this combination’s possible effects on health care access in rural and urban underserved communities.”

Atrium has indicated it would spend $25 million to $50 million to expand services in underserved communities in North Carolina.

“Given the size and strength of this new combined entity, it is my strong belief that it can and should do more,” Stein said.

“My office will continue to monitor the combined entity’s operations and its impact on North Carolinians’ health and well-being.

“If Atrium-Advocate Aurora is not in compliance with its legal obligations, my office will not hesitate to take action.”

Areas that will draw Stein’s focus include whether the combined system will:

* Maintain current service levels in critical departments, such as surgery, obstetrics, pediatrics, and outpatient and emergency departments;

* Provide indigent care as dictated by community needs;

* Ensure that no patients are denied care because of an inability to pay;

* Provide care to Medicaid and Medicare recipients without discrimination.

With markets in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, South Carolina and Wisconsin, the combined organization would serve 5.5 million patients and operate more than 1,000 doctors’ offices and 67 hospitals.

It would have more than 7,600 physicians, nearly 150,000 employees and annual revenues of more than $27 billion.

Wake Forest University School of Medicine would be the academic core of the combined entity. The Winston-Salem medical school is establishing a second campus in Charlotte. Wake Forest would be the only medical school in the system.

Atrium and Advocate said they would pledge to create more than 20,000 new jobs across the communities they serve.

The N.C. Healthcare Association expressed its support for hospital mergers in general, saying they can provide: standardization of clinical protocols, medical staff integration and other moves that can help to lower health care costs.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who has been a fierce critic of major hospital mergers, said in May that the Atrium-Advocate merger “raises many red flags, chief among those is the monopolistic nature of the alliance.”

“Research consistently shows mergers and acquisitions do not deliver on hospital executives’ promises, but instead trigger higher costs, reduced access and the same or lower level of care.”