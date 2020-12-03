Again, NC sees more new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations than ever before

The current statewide wave of COVID-19 has set another grim record, with 5,637 cases reported Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The case count was 25% higher than the previous daily high of 4,514 reported on Nov. 22.
North Carolina also set another statewide high for pandemic-related hospitalizations at 2,101 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
That is 62 higher than the previous high of 2,039 reported Wednesday. The state has reached a daily high for coronavirus-related hospitalizations on six consecutive days.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Local and state public health officials are bracing for another surge in COVID-19 cases related to family and social gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, is holding a press conference on the COVID-19 trends at 2 p.m. today.
DHHS spokeswoman Kelly Haight Connor said Thursday that "ww wouldn’t expect to see cases in association with any specific exposure until at least one to two weeks afterward. We probably need to continue watching the trends over the next week or two."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said during his weekly COVID-19 update Thursday that he was disappointed in how some North Carolinians chose not to adhere to recommendations about limiting Thanksgiving social gatherings.
Ohl said that, depending on what kind of increased community spread comes out of the Thanksgiving holiday period, there could be recommendations to limit Christmas gatherings.
"Gov. (Roy) Cooper doesn't want to do that," Ohl said. "Most infectious disease doctors are saying that if you're going to be restricting things, pick the things that are the biggest problems for transmission in the community."
Ohl said the North Carolina effort has been hampered by some businesses not enforcing the statewide mask mandate as required.
"If everyone does their part and play by the rules, where are based on evidence, I don't think we'll have to go into a full lockdown. No one wants to see that, including me," Ohl said.
"I don't think we'll be canceling Christmas. Santa Claus is going to come anyway.
"But, we can modify what we do as a society around the holiday."
COVID-19 metrics
The statewide positive test rate dropped to 10.2% in Thursday's report, down from the record-high 11.4% reported the day before.
After 82 deaths were reported Wednesday in North Carolina, more than on any day since the pandemic began, DHHS' latest report had an additional 44.
North Carolina is at 377,231 total cases and 5,410 deaths.
For Forsyth County on Thursday, there were 189 new cases reported for an overall total of 13,892. There were no additional deaths with the overall total remaining at 168.
Forsyth's record high of 268 new cases was reported Friday. The last time county's daily case count was below 100 was Nov. 16, with 76.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at 9.9% out of 850 tests on Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available. The record high for Forsyth is 10.1% out of about 1,200 tests on Nov. 19.
"We've been concerned for a number of weeks about the level of viral spread in the Triad," Cohen said Tuesday when asked about Forsyth's rising positive test rate.
The 17-county Triad region had 557 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, down five from the record high of 562 reported Tuesday. The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.
Cone Health said Tuesday it was treating 151 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at its facilities in Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham counties. It projects that number could rise to 260 by Dec. 25.
Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Wednesday that they are currently able to meet community bed capacity needs for COVID-19 and other patients.
They cautioned that they are monitoring COVID-19 trends in preparation for additional surges in patients.
Ohl said that Wake Forest Baptist is not at a point where it needs to curtail elective surgeries.
The three healthcare systems expect to receive their first vaccine supply the week of Dec. 14.
On Tuesday, Cooper continued to stress, though, that "all options are on the table," including returning to previous restrictions, if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction.
"Safe, effective vaccines should be available soon," Cooper said. "Our job is to get them to people as quickly and effectively as possible."
Cooper's current executive order on COVID-19 restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Dec. 11.
Cohen said N.C. is expected to initially receive about 85,000 doses with weekly allocations after that. Those initial doses are likely to be the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to receive two doses.
"We do not know at what level and how many doses the weekly allocations will be, so it is hard for us to pinpoint exactly when we will be able to expand beyond our health care workers," Cohen said.
