Again, NC sees more new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations than ever before

Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Wednesday that they are currently able to meet community bed capacity needs for COVID-19 and other patients.

They cautioned that they are monitoring COVID-19 trends in preparation for additional surges in patients.

Ohl said that Wake Forest Baptist is not at a point where it needs to curtail elective surgeries.

The three healthcare systems expect to receive their first vaccine supply the week of Dec. 14.

On Tuesday, Cooper continued to stress, though, that "all options are on the table," including returning to previous restrictions, if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction.

"Safe, effective vaccines should be available soon," Cooper said. "Our job is to get them to people as quickly and effectively as possible."

Cooper's current executive order on COVID-19 restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

Cohen said N.C. is expected to initially receive about 85,000 doses with weekly allocations after that. Those initial doses are likely to be the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to receive two doses.