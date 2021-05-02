AGEWISE: 7 over Seventy Awards return for sixth year

Q: Will there be a 7 over Seventy event this year? How do I nominate someone?

LM

Answer: Each year Senior Services collaborates with the Winston-Salem Journal to plan and host the 7 over Seventy Awards. Now in its sixth year, this event acknowledges and honors the contributions of seven individuals who are age 70 or above who have made a great impact on the Forsyth County community.

Nominations for this honor are now open. Forsyth County residents are invited and encouraged to submit the names of individuals who have greatly contributed to making Forsyth County one of the best places to live through their community service, civic and social engagement, and/or professional careers. If you know someone who has contributed in these areas please visit journalnow.com/exclusive/7overseventy/ to place them into consideration for the sixth annual 7 over Seventy Awards.

The seven honorees will be chosen by a selection committee made up of a diverse group of people including past honorees, community members, and representatives from various volunteer, civic and corporate organizations. Award selections are based on a wide array of criteria including community involvement and contribution to the betterment of their fellow residents in Forsyth County.