AGEWISE: 7 over Seventy Awards return for sixth year

Q: Will there be a 7 over Seventy event this year? How do I nominate someone?
LM
Answer: Each year Senior Services collaborates with the Winston-Salem Journal to plan and host the 7 over Seventy Awards. Now in its sixth year, this event acknowledges and honors the contributions of seven individuals who are age 70 or above who have made a great impact on the Forsyth County community.
Nominations for this honor are now open. Forsyth County residents are invited and encouraged to submit the names of individuals who have greatly contributed to making Forsyth County one of the best places to live through their community service, civic and social engagement, and/or professional careers. If you know someone who has contributed in these areas please visit journalnow.com/exclusive/7overseventy/ to place them into consideration for the sixth annual 7 over Seventy Awards.
The seven honorees will be chosen by a selection committee made up of a diverse group of people including past honorees, community members, and representatives from various volunteer, civic and corporate organizations. Award selections are based on a wide array of criteria including community involvement and contribution to the betterment of their fellow residents in Forsyth County.
Nominations will remain open through May 14. While last year’s event was held entirely online, the plan for 2021 is to return the 7 over Seventy awards to an in-person luncheon slated for Aug. 19.
Information about past honorees can be found online at seniorservicesinc.org/2021-7-over-seventy-awards/.
Q: I am a caregiver for my aunt and am emotionally fatigued. How do I learn to deal with this stress?
NA
Answer: The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering an upcoming virtual class, called Powerful Tools for Caregivers, that may be helpful. We contacted Carol Ann Harris, the Faith in Action Program Assistant, for more information. Please see her response below:
There is no doubt that caring for a loved one can be stressful and a bit taxing. Many people find themselves juggling care responsibilities for a parent, spouse, or friend with their everyday responsibilities of work, children and household tasks. Add the stress that the isolation associated with the pandemic may be causing and it can be overwhelming for even the most organized person.
The Powerful Tools for Caregivers course is an evidence-based education program offering a unique combination of elements that might prove to be a helpful resource. Participants learn the importance of self-care, emotion management, self-confidence, and community resources. Classes meet once per week during a six-week session.
The class is designed to help informal caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend, whether they live in the same house, in another town, or in a care facility.
It is not a class to learn how to provide hands-on care for another person and is not intended for paid or professional care providers.
The Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes focus on teaching skills and activities for reducing stress, managing time, solving problems, communicating feelings, finding resources, making tough decisions, and setting goals. These tools are designed for caregivers who care for an aging parent, a spouse, sibling, or close friend with a chronic condition.
To avoid risks of COVID-19, class is being offered through Zoom this spring, beginning Tuesday, May 11, at 2 p.m. One-on-one assistance with accessing and navigating Zoom is available if needed before May 11. Class size is limited and registration is required. Classes begin at 2 p.m. and run for 90 minutes. This is a live class and participation is expected. (Audio and video is required.) For more information and to register, please contact Carol Ann Harris at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem at 336-748-0217. Please note the last day to register is today, May 3.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.