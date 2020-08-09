Q: Will there be a 7 over Seventy event this year?
– HD
Answer: Yes! This will be the fifth year Senior Services, Winston-Salem Journal and Spark Magazine have partnered to host the 7 over Seventy awards recognizing the contributions of older adults who have greatly impacted Forsyth County through their community service, civic and social engagement, and/or careers. Award selections are based on community involvement and contribution to the betterment of the Forsyth County community and its residents. In the past, the awards were presented at a lunch banquet. As has been the case for many things in 2020, adjustments have needed to be made to ensure the safety of the honorees and other attendees and help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. So, instead of a sit-down luncheon, this year’s event will be held virtually. The event will be completely online and consist of pre-recorded video segments featuring each honoree and other special elements all woven together into a cohesive “awards” ceremony video. While not getting dressed up and interacting with the honorees and other guests may be disappointing for some, this year’s event will put a new spin on things and allow more people to take part. There are a lot of goodies and special pieces in place to help this be a special celebration for each of the seven honorees.
Anyone who would like to view the event will simply need to click a link and they will be instantly transported to the 2020 7 over Seventy awards ceremony, where they will learn more about the seven honorees and how their tremendous contributions have helped shape our community. The awards event will be streamed on the Winston-Salem Journal and Senior Services Facebook pages this Friday, Aug. 14 at noon. People who don’t use social media but have an internet connection can also take part by following a link to the event that can be found on the Winston-Salem Journal’s (journalnow.com) and Senior Services’ (seniorservicesinc.org) websites. The links and videos will still be available online after the official ceremony time, so if you can’t watch at noon, you can always tune in later.
For the fifth year in Forsyth County the seven honorees were chosen by a committee comprised of community members from various organizations, including at least one staff member each from the Winston-Salem Journal and Senior Services. The 2020 award honorees are:
- Phyllis Dunning
- Richard Groves
- Jeanette Lawson-Jackson
- Nick Jamison
- Sam Matthews
- Bill McClain
- Althea Taylor-Jones
For additional information contact Katlyn Proctor at 336-727-77380 or email kproctor@wsjournal.com.
Q: My sister has dementia and I am looking for ways to engage her while at home. Are there any craft ideas she could do?
– TS
Answer: If your sister enjoyed crafting for most of her life, sustaining this hobby in some way will likely continue to be fulfilling. It may be that the kind of arts your sister is capable of doing now is different than what it used to be, but that’s OK! There are a number of simple crafts activities that require minimal commitment, but have the potential to be enjoyable and therapeutic.
It can be hard to find a starting place, especially if you need to invest in materials. Paper is easy to come by, whether you choose cardstock or get creative with newspapers, magazines and other recycled paper sources. There are so many different craft projects like homemade cards that can be done for different occasions, and you can work with paper at any skill level. You may even make this a memorable activity by making a scrapbook together or thinking up a list of people to make cards for.
Sculpting is another great hands-on, expressive art form, but not always accessible because of the materials needed. A cost-effective alternative to that is polymer clay or play dough which is affordable and fun to work with. The hands and fingers get exercise as they work, which is an added benefit. Utensils you may already have in the kitchen, like a rolling pin and cookie cutters, can be used to shape the clay into almost anything.
Another basic but effective art medium that you can try is adult coloring. There are coloring books offered online specifically for people living with dementia. You could even print an image for free to color together. Once a picture is colored it can be cut out to put in cards to mail or it can be hung up.
Crafting has been found to reduce stress and agitation and increase dexterity. Focusing on a project can distract from challenging behaviors and increase quality of life. Keep safety in mind when working with items for crafting and the level of dementia your loved one may be experiencing. Ideally, your activities should be done together so you can help ensure your sister’s well-being. Because there is no right or wrong way to craft both of you should have a fun and satisfying time.
