AGEWISE: A difficult conversation about driving

Q: I am starting to get concerned about my brother’s safety when he’s driving. His children and I think that it may be time to have a conversation with him about surrendering his license. Do you have any suggestions for how we can approach the subject? — JT

Answer: For many adults, driving represents a sense of freedom and independence. Realizing that it may be time for a loved one to limit or stop driving may raise concerns about how to approach the subject in a way that treats them with dignity and respect.

A great resource to turn to is the Driver Safety page on the AARP website, aarp.org/auto/driver-safety/. This site offers a plethora of resources for both drivers and loved ones, including safe driving resources and tips tailored to older adults, refresher courses and quizzes to help seniors stay sharp behind the wheel, and a free online workshop that helps individuals prepare to have conversations with their loved one’s when it may be time to stop driving.

A great first step to help decide if it is time to have the conversation is to think about whether they have personally expressed having challenges while behind the wheel. Also try to spend time riding with them as a passenger and make observations over a period of time—look for common warning signs of unsafe driving. Here are a few things to be aware of:

• Delayed response to unexpected situations

• Becoming easily distracted while driving

• Decreased confidence while driving

• Having difficulty moving into or maintaining the correct lane of traffic

• Hitting curbs when making right turns or backing up

• Getting scrapes or dents on car, garage or mailbox

• Having frequent close calls

• Driving too fast or too slow for road conditions

If concerns about unsafe driving seem to persist, the AARP workshop, We Need to Talk, can be found at https://learn.aarp.org/we-need-to-talk-online-workshop.

Q: When it was time to renew her lease, my friend’s rent increased by $150. She cannot afford the new rate and is having trouble finding affordable housing or rental assistance. Can you please share some resources? — GM

Answer: According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), housing costs represent the greatest expense within a household budget for adults over the age of 55. Due to inflation and recent market conditions, many older adults, especially those with limited sources of income, are finding it more and more difficult to afford monthly expenses, including housing. This certainly presents a frustrating challenge, but the good news is that there are resources available that may be able to help. Each person’s needs and experiences are different. The resources below are a starting point to help identify options that may be available.

One option may be to look at current monthly expenses and identify ways to make dollars stretch. Financial Pathways of the Piedmont has a program called Senior Financial Care that is specifically designed to assist adults 60 and older with improving financial management. Certified counselors are available to assist with needs like budget and personal expense management, reverse mortgage counseling, and resource connection and service referrals. To contact to Financial Pathways of the Piedmont’s Senior Financial Care, call 336-896-1328 or visit their website at https://financialpaths.org/aging-population-services/.

For adults who are not able to pay rent, other options to explore are subsidized apartments, public housing, or Housing Choice Vouchers through the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS). HAWS seeks to provide residents with affordable housing options. For subsidized housing, qualifying residents pay approximately 30% of their monthly income as rent.

A representative from the Housing Authority recommended that anyone who may be facing a housing issue should submit an application to get their name on the waiting list as soon as possible. If a person submits an application but is able to find other housing accommodations before they are contacted by the Housing Authority, they can simply say that they are no longer interested in services and the vacancy will move to the next person on the list. Many times, applicants wait until they have exhausted all their other options and wait until they experience a state of crisis before submitting an application. This can extend the amount of time that it takes for the Housing Authority to help. It is better to apply and not need the service, than it is to wait, according to their staff.

To apply for housing or get more information about options available through the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, call 336-727-8500 or visit their website at haws.org.