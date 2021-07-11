AGEWISE: A helping hand for caregivers

Q: I am an only child and lately I’ve been feeling overwhelmed by being the only person available to help care for my mom. How can I manage my feelings so that I can continue to take the best care of my mother?— JP
Answer: Being in the role of the sole caregiver to a loved one can certainly be stressful. Fortunately, there are resources that can provide information and support to help ease the strain.
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem developed Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an evidence-based program which offers a unique combination of elements designed to empower caregivers. Offered in six-week sessions, with classes held each Tuesday, participants learn the importance of self-care, emotion management, self-confidence and community resources. Please note this is not a class to learn how to provide hands-on care for another person and is not intended for paid or professional care providers.
It is a class to help informal caregivers, take better care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend, whether they live in the same house, in another town or in a care facility.
The classes focus on teaching skills and activities for reducing stress, managing time, solving problems, communicating feelings, finding resources, making tough decisions, and setting goals. These tools are designed for those caregivers who may be caring for an aging parent, a spouse, sibling, or close friend with a chronic condition. Participants will also receive a copy of “The Caregiver Help Book” to have a tangible resource available at home.
The next Powerful Tools for Caregivers series will start on Tuesday, July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Senior Services’ Williams Adult Day Center, located at 231 Melrose St. in Winston-Salem. Classes will meet weekly until Aug. 24. Refreshments are provided. The course is free; however, donations are accepted to help defray the cost of the course. To register or get more information, contact Carol Ann Harris at 336-748-0217 or by email at charris@shepherdscenter.org.
Q: I know summer sometimes brings severe weather. What types of items should I include in an emergency kit?
— LM
Answer: Emergencies can result from severe summer weather, and these situations tend to occur when least expected. Preparing ahead of time for the unexpected can limit the amount of stress you experience when dealing with a disastrous situation. We’ve provided some suggestions for items to keep in your emergency weather kit. Ideally, these items should be kept close together in a closet or tote for easy access when you need it.
A battery-powered radio with extra batteries
Cellular phones that have been charged and a backup cell phone charger if possible
Flashlights and/or a camping lantern with extra batteries and candles
Scissors, a pocketknife or a Swiss Army knife
A portable stove or propane grill for cooking and an ample supply of fuel
A supply of matches kept in a waterproof container or butane lighter(s)
A two-week supply of water, canned food, personal hygiene items, paper products and other non-perishable food items for each person (don’t forget to include a manual can/bottle opener, and eating/cooking utensils)
A two-week supply of pet food and other necessary items for your pet(s)
Baby items and toys, books, and games if young children may be with you
Blankets, pillows, sleeping bags
A change of clothing per person — seasonal clothing, rain gear, warm clothing
A three-week supply of any medication and contact lens supplies
A first-aid kit containing anti-bacterial hand cleaner or hand wipes, Band-Aids, gauze, tape, anti-bacterial wound ointment, pain/fever medication, hydrogen peroxide, a thermometer, nail clippers, tweezers, cold/allergy medicine, face masks, vinyl gloves, cold packs, and any other first aid items
As you become aware that bad weather is approaching you may want to have a full tank of gasoline in all vehicles and a separate filled gas can in the event you need emergency fuel. It’s also important to make sure your cell phone is charged in the event you lose power.
Here are a few other safety tips that may be helpful during a hurricane, tornado, or severe storm:
Stay tuned to local TV or radio stations for updates on the situation
Take shelter — the best place for safety is in a basement or a designated shelter — stay away from windows or glass doors during the storm
Store outside items such as flowerpots, lawn furniture, flags, yard decorations, etc., in the garage or inside the home
Secure your windows by placing a large X across them with duct tape
Fill up your bathtub and washing machine with water (for a supply of clean water for washing)
Do not stay in low-lying areas — move to higher ground or to a designated shelter
Make sure all persons in the house know the plan and where the supplies are stored
For more information about severe weather preparation and resources in our area please visit ReadyForsyth.org
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.