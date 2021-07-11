AGEWISE: A helping hand for caregivers

Q: I am an only child and lately I’ve been feeling overwhelmed by being the only person available to help care for my mom. How can I manage my feelings so that I can continue to take the best care of my mother?— JP

Answer: Being in the role of the sole caregiver to a loved one can certainly be stressful. Fortunately, there are resources that can provide information and support to help ease the strain.

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem developed Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an evidence-based program which offers a unique combination of elements designed to empower caregivers. Offered in six-week sessions, with classes held each Tuesday, participants learn the importance of self-care, emotion management, self-confidence and community resources. Please note this is not a class to learn how to provide hands-on care for another person and is not intended for paid or professional care providers.

It is a class to help informal caregivers, take better care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend, whether they live in the same house, in another town or in a care facility.