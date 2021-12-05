AGEWISE: A lot of family-friendly events planned this month

Q: Do you have any information about upcoming family friendly holiday activities and events in Winston-Salem? —DW
Answer: There are many family holiday activities scheduled in the Winston-Salem area. Three excellent activities to consider are Christmas for the City, the UNC School of the Arts production of “The Nutcracker,” and Old Salem Museum and Garden’s Salem Saturdays at Christmas.
Christmas for the City is a combined effort of local churches, businesses, nonprofit organizations and the local arts community. It’s a free citywide event that’s been held annually over the last 13 years and features live music, performing arts, exhibits by local artists, a “make your own” toy workshop and, of course, Santa Claus. Last year’s event was a drive-thru celebration due to the pandemic, but this year it will be back at the Benton Convention Center. Love Out Loud, the event organizer, is working diligently to create a safe flow of traffic that allows for social distancing due to the expected crowd size.
Christmas for the City celebrates the diversity of the Winston-Salem community as people of all ages, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups help plan the event. This year’s celebration will be on Saturday Dec. 18, at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. 5th St., from Noon-6 p.m. Admission is free. For more information go to christmasforthecity.com.
"The Nutcracker" ballet has been a holiday favorite for many years across the country. University of North Carolina School of the Arts has been performing "The Nutcracker" locally since 1966. This year, the performance will return to the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem from Dec. 10-19. "The Nutcracker" is an annual joint production of UNCSA’s Schools of Dance, Music, and Design and Production.
In addition to live performances at the Stevens Center, this year the production will also be available for exclusive on demand access. For $75, this on demand experience will be available for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home starting on Dec. 20 through the UNCSA events app. Tickets for the live performances start at $25 and can be purchased online at UNCSA.edu or at the Stevens Center Box Office at 405 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem.
Another local holiday treat is Salem Saturdays at Christmas. Each Saturday in December from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Old Salem Museums and Gardens features a taste of meaningful Christmas traditions found in the 18th and 19th centuries. There will be demonstrations on how to paint and display illuminated manuscripts, and visitors can learn about the history of the Moravian star. Potters will demonstrate how to make children’s toys with molds, and to set the tone for the holidays, there will be musicians playing favorite holiday songs and carols throughout Old Salem. You also can take a carriage ride through the beautifully decorated historic district. Shopping will be available at the Christmas Market along with tasty goodies at Winkler Bakery. Tickets for Salem Saturdays at Christmas are $20 for adults and $12 for children. For more information visit the Old Salem website at oldsalem.org.
Q: I remember seeing a red box in my bank last year for items to be donated to seniors in the area. I always like giving around the holidays. Is that happening again this year? —AP
Answer: Yes. Piedmont Federal Savings Bank is partnering with Senior Services this year as the presenting sponsor for the annual Remember in December holiday drive. The goal of this month-long campaign is to provide comfort and care items to seniors being served through Senior Services programs.
Starting on Dec. 1, participating individuals, community and civic groups, faith-based organizations and businesses can begin dropping off their contributions and donations at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, or at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch in Forsyth County — just look for the big red box.
There are seniors in our community who are homebound and struggling to meet their basic needs. With many older adults living on a fixed income and having to make difficult decisions between purchasing food and medication, your donation of health and hygiene items like body wash and lotion goes a long way to provide comfort and help alleviate stress. Providing common household help items such as laundry detergent, tall/kitchen trash bags, dishwashing liquid, and disinfectant wipes among other items is a simple way to help area seniors remain in their homes, living with dignity.
Remember in December helps remind area seniors that they are important and cared for, and Senior Services invites everyone to take part in this special opportunity to demonstrate community care around the holidays. For more information about donating or to review the full wish list of items please visit seniorservicesinc.org.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.