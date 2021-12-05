AGEWISE: A lot of family-friendly events planned this month

"The Nutcracker" ballet has been a holiday favorite for many years across the country. University of North Carolina School of the Arts has been performing "The Nutcracker" locally since 1966. This year, the performance will return to the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem from Dec. 10-19. "The Nutcracker" is an annual joint production of UNCSA’s Schools of Dance, Music, and Design and Production.

In addition to live performances at the Stevens Center, this year the production will also be available for exclusive on demand access. For $75, this on demand experience will be available for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home starting on Dec. 20 through the UNCSA events app. Tickets for the live performances start at $25 and can be purchased online at UNCSA.edu or at the Stevens Center Box Office at 405 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem.