AGEWISE: A time to recognize caregivers

Additionally, taking a lot of hot baths and choice of soap can also contribute to dry skin. Remember that moisturizing and always using a sunscreen of at least 30 SPF or greater when outside helps avoid skin damage.

Although thinning skin and bruising cannot significantly be reversed there are care tips you can do to prevent bruising and further damage. To avoid small injuries which can lead to bruising try to reduce clutter, remove trip hazards, and organize furniture so that you have a clear path to navigate. Wear long sleeves and pants to protect your skin should you bump into something. Adding a night light to see better at night may help, especially if you get up a lot in the middle of the night.

Changes to your diet can help your skin, as well. Adding Folic acid and vitamins C, K, and B-12 to your diet can help your blood to clot. Fortified breakfast cereals, beef, citrus and leafy green veggies are good sources.

Consulting your health-care provider regarding any medications that could make you more susceptible to bruising is highly advisable. Even natural supplements such as vitamin E and fish oil can cause the capillaries near the skins’ surface to break more easily. Never discontinue a medication without consulting your doctor. You may also want to inquire about using topical retinoids, which can increase collagen in the skin.