AGEWISE: A time to recognize caregivers

Q: I heard November is National Caregivers Month. Is there anything happening locally for caregivers?
Answer: The National Family Caregivers Association began promoting nationwide recognition of the important role family and other informal caregivers play in the lives of their loved ones and our community back in 1994.
President Clinton signed the first National Family Caregiver Month Proclamation in 1997 and every president has followed suit since. According to Mental Health America there are more than 53 million Americans who are unpaid caregivers to family, friends and neighbors. Being a caregiver can be challenging even in the best circumstances and knowing where to find support and resources to aid in your caregiving journey is critical. The month of November is reserved for spotlighting these resources and celebrating family caregivers across our country.
In honor of National Caregivers Month, Senior Services and the Omicron Psi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. are teaming up to host a virtual Caregiver Wellness Summit. The community is invited to join the summit online Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 pm. You can participate by visiting the Senior Services’ website at seniorservicesinc.org or the Senior Services Facebook page at facebook.com/seniorservicesinc to receive valuable information about resources, experience exercises focusing on caregiver wellness, self-care and stress relief.
The Summit will end with 20 minutes of seated floor meditation for caregivers. This event is designed to bring much needed information and a bit of calm into the lives of caregivers who are feeling strain during the pandemic. If you can’t join the event at 6:30, the video will be available on the Senior Services website after for you to view and enjoy.
Q: As I have gotten older, I notice my skin is thinner and bruises more easily. Why is that and can anything be done?
Answer: As we grow older there is a natural process that happens to our skin to cause it to become more delicate. We lose collagen and elasticity, which in turn makes your skin thinner. Because of this loss of collagen and firmness in the middle layer of the skin, the small blood vessels near the surface become more fragile and can bruise more easily. Even a small injury can cause a bruise when your skin is thinner.
How fast our skin ages, and to what extent, depends on a variety of factors such as sun exposure, smoking, harsh weather, heredity and other personal habits. Women might be especially susceptible to skin changes due to decreases in estrogen especially after menopause. Some medications, like aspirin, and anticoagulants can also contribute to thinning skin and an increase in bruising.
Because we lose oil glands as we get older keeping skin moisturized is key to preventing skin from drying and being damaged. Dry skin is often even more of a problem in the winter months, when we’re exposed to much more heated air which tends to be drier. Many older adults develop something called “winter itch” when the weather turns cooler as a result.
Additionally, taking a lot of hot baths and choice of soap can also contribute to dry skin. Remember that moisturizing and always using a sunscreen of at least 30 SPF or greater when outside helps avoid skin damage.
Although thinning skin and bruising cannot significantly be reversed there are care tips you can do to prevent bruising and further damage. To avoid small injuries which can lead to bruising try to reduce clutter, remove trip hazards, and organize furniture so that you have a clear path to navigate. Wear long sleeves and pants to protect your skin should you bump into something. Adding a night light to see better at night may help, especially if you get up a lot in the middle of the night.
Changes to your diet can help your skin, as well. Adding Folic acid and vitamins C, K, and B-12 to your diet can help your blood to clot. Fortified breakfast cereals, beef, citrus and leafy green veggies are good sources.
Consulting your health-care provider regarding any medications that could make you more susceptible to bruising is highly advisable. Even natural supplements such as vitamin E and fish oil can cause the capillaries near the skins’ surface to break more easily. Never discontinue a medication without consulting your doctor. You may also want to inquire about using topical retinoids, which can increase collagen in the skin.
If you do get a bruise, apply a cold compress and keep the area elevated. After two days use a warm compress to increase circulation to speed healing and continue to elevate. You may need medical care if the bruise is getting bigger, you have any swelling, or you suspect a sprain or broken bone. If a bruise occurs on your head or torso, or if your vision is affected seek medical attention. Remember it may take weeks for a bruise to fade, but if you have any concerns always contact your health-care provider.
To best understand your body’s changes as you age you should talk to your health-care provider.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
