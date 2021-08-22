AGEWISE: A way for seniors to get more involved

There are currently a few open spaces in the Sprague Street and Kernersville sites for fully vaccinated adults, age 60 and older, who would like to join the program. For more information visit seniorservicesinc.org/services/senior-lunch-program or contact Sharon Calloway at 336-721-6937.

Q: Our family may need to apply for guardianship of my oldest brother. Where do we start?

— DB

Answer: The decision to apply for guardianship of a loved one is seldom an easy choice. The first step is to understand what guardianship is and consider whether there are other options that may be a more appropriate solution for your family’s situation.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), guardianship is a legal relationship in which someone (the guardian) is authorized by the clerk of superior court to be a substitute decision maker for an adult who is incompetent (the ward). Incompetence is determined in a court proceeding and means that an adult is unable to manage his or her own affairs or is unable to make important decisions. It’s important to remember that sometimes, a person may make decisions that loved ones and/or caregivers do not agree with, but that does not mean that the person is incompetent.