AGEWISE: A way for seniors to get more involved

Q: My father is recently widowed and starting to feel a little lonely during the week while my siblings and I are working. Does Senior Services have any activities to help him get more involved with his peers?
— SM
Answer: Senior Services' Senior Lunch program is a great way for older adults to get together, share a meal, learn new things and have a lot of fun! The program offers nutritious meals and exciting activities and programs for seniors in a group setting. At each nutrition site, older adults enjoy arts and crafts, playing bingo, exercising, singing, and other fun and engaging activities. Guest speakers provide the seniors with educational information on a variety of topics including health, nutrition, home safety and senior fraud.
Senior Services operates four Senior Lunch sites located in Forsyth County — three in Winston-Salem and one in Kernersville. They meet on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week. Scheduled activities begin at 11 a.m., and a catered lunch is served at noon. A site manager and community volunteers lead the activities and serve the lunch.
Senior Lunch is a preventative program to help combat social isolation and reduce nutritional challenges among older adults. The program provides an opportunity for people to enjoy getting out of the house, fellowship with others their age, and building meaningful friendships.
There are currently a few open spaces in the Sprague Street and Kernersville sites for fully vaccinated adults, age 60 and older, who would like to join the program. For more information visit seniorservicesinc.org/services/senior-lunch-program or contact Sharon Calloway at 336-721-6937.
Q: Our family may need to apply for guardianship of my oldest brother. Where do we start?
— DB
Answer: The decision to apply for guardianship of a loved one is seldom an easy choice. The first step is to understand what guardianship is and consider whether there are other options that may be a more appropriate solution for your family’s situation.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), guardianship is a legal relationship in which someone (the guardian) is authorized by the clerk of superior court to be a substitute decision maker for an adult who is incompetent (the ward). Incompetence is determined in a court proceeding and means that an adult is unable to manage his or her own affairs or is unable to make important decisions. It’s important to remember that sometimes, a person may make decisions that loved ones and/or caregivers do not agree with, but that does not mean that the person is incompetent.
The North Carolina Judicial Branch website, nccourts.gov/help-topics/guardianship/guardianship states, “North Carolina law favors less restrictive alternatives to guardianship if possible.” This is because a person may sometimes make decisions that caregivers do not agree with, but that does not mean that the person is incompetent. Sometimes a person only needs help with making certain kinds of decisions, but not all decisions. Guardianship would take away the person’s legal right to make their own choices and give those choices to someone else to make.
The North Carolina Judicial Branch suggests contacting an agency called Disability Rights North Carolina (1-877-235-4210) as a source for more information about alternatives to guardianship, such as powers of attorney and supported decision-making, that may be a better fit depending on the situation. Consulting an elder law attorney can also help provide options for an appropriate course of action.
If it appears that guardianship is necessary, Forsyth County residents can initiate the process through the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court. The initial step in the process for Forsyth County is to file a petition to declare the individual incompetent. At that point, the court will appoint an attorney to be an advocate for the individual called a Guardian ad Litem. If a judge determines that there is clear and convincing evidence that the individual lacks the capacity to make or communicate important decisions for themselves, the individual will be declared incompetent, and the process moves to the next phase of appointing a guardian.
The Clerk of Superior Court cannot offer specific legal advice, but the Civil Records Department is available to answer general questions about the process and provide the necessary documents to file. You may contact them at 336-779-6307 or visit in person at The Hall of Justice, 200 North Main Street, Winston-Salem. For specific legal advice regarding guardianship and other alternatives, you should contact an elder law attorney. To obtain a list of elder law attorneys in Forsyth County, you can contact the Senior Services’ Help Line at 336-724-2040.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.