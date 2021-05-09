AGEWISE: Activities to recognize Older Americans Month

Q: I just finished getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and am not sure the best way to keep my vaccination card safe. I worry I will lose it. What is the best way to keep it safe?

MK

Answer: Everyone receives a vaccination card at the time of their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. The card will record their name, date of birth, the vaccine manufacturer, as well as the dose numbers, the date of inoculation, and the location where it was administered. It is important to check to ensure the information on the card is correct before leaving and it is important to keep the card safe. Not only is it an important piece of medical information; for some, this little card may even feel like a ticket to access a return to normal life as things reopen. It is possible that showing proof of vaccination will be required in our area at some point in the future. For example, some cruise lines and venues already require travelers to provide proof they have been vaccinated.