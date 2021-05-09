AGEWISE: Activities to recognize Older Americans Month

Q: What is the theme for Older Americans Month this May? What things can I do to safely celebrate?
AD
Answer: For 58 years, Older Americans Month (OAM) has been a special time to recognize older Americans and their strength and resilience. It is led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tasked with helping older adults and people with disabilities participate fully in their communities. The theme this year is Communities of Strength. OAM 2021 celebrates the strength of older adults and emphasizes the power of engagement in building strong communities. Older adults develop strength and resilience throughout their lives through experiences of success and joy, but also their failure and struggles. A large part of building and nurturing this resilience comes from connecting and engaging in the community.
Connecting with others is essential for our well-being, as well as the well-being of the community. Increased social isolation as a result of the pandemic has been difficult on all of us — especially seniors, but there are activities that can be done safely to connect us as a community and honor older adults. OAM encourages the community to find ways to safely engage with one another during the month of May and beyond. The ACL suggests the following:
Intergenerational Pen Pals. This simple activity can reduce isolation for all generations. Older adults can share their wisdom with a younger generation who may be experiencing loneliness for the first time in their lives. There are several local organizations that have launched pen pal programs you may wish to explore. HandsON NWNC through generationOn has a Messages of Kindness project. For more information visit generation.org/projects/messages-of-kindness. Another North Carolina nonprofit that created a pen pal program is Spread Joy. For more information visit spreadjoy.info.
Distanced Outdoor Event. Seeing other people can offer a sense of connection even if done from a safe social distance. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now states that outside gatherings with proper ventilation, masks, and distancing are a low risk for infection spread. Ideas for this could be a contactless game night, like charades, an outdoor movie screening, or a musical event.
Group Projects. Many projects can be done individually to limit contact and then combined to create the final project. For example, a community quilt project where each person makes their own square could be an option. A physical or virtual bulletin board with pictures, jokes, inspirational quotes and news is another idea. A community garden of flowers or vegetables where people volunteer in shifts to plant and water is another safe activity to do as a community. Community and connection are important now more than ever. Honoring the wisdom and perseverance of older adults for OAM this May is a wonderful way to connect all of us and help us transition into our new normal. Visit acl.gov/oam to learn more about Older Americans Month.
Q: I just finished getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and am not sure the best way to keep my vaccination card safe. I worry I will lose it. What is the best way to keep it safe?
MK
Answer: Everyone receives a vaccination card at the time of their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. The card will record their name, date of birth, the vaccine manufacturer, as well as the dose numbers, the date of inoculation, and the location where it was administered. It is important to check to ensure the information on the card is correct before leaving and it is important to keep the card safe. Not only is it an important piece of medical information; for some, this little card may even feel like a ticket to access a return to normal life as things reopen. It is possible that showing proof of vaccination will be required in our area at some point in the future. For example, some cruise lines and venues already require travelers to provide proof they have been vaccinated.
The best way to safeguard your vaccination card is to keep it at home, preferably in a safe place with other important documents. You can take a picture of both sides of the card and save copies on your mobile phone just in case you need access to the information. Consider emailing the pictures to yourself as another form of backup and safekeeping. Think carefully before you decide to laminate your vaccination card because it might make it difficult to add on a booster vaccine, if that becomes necessary. In addition, the laminating process could smear some of the ink on the card.
Many people are excited about becoming fully vaccinated and want to share the fact that they’ve taken this important step in helping to combat the pandemic. If you share your vaccination status on social media, keep in mind that sharing a photo of your vaccination card is not a good idea. Displaying the personal information it contains could lead to identity theft or help someone recreate fake vaccination cards.
What should you do if you lose your card? If you have not had the second dose, just go to your scheduled appointment as planned and bring your identification. Staff there should be able to issue a new card. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends people who are fully vaccinated and lose the card, contact the provider where the vaccine was given. If you were at a mass vaccination site, like the fairgrounds, or are unsure of the vaccination provider call the North Carolina Immunization Registry at 877-873-6247 for more information and to get a replacement card.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.