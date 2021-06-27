AGEWISE: Advice for minimize the chances of falling

If you do fall and feel you are well enough to get up it’s important to be very careful to avoid further injury. Before attempting to get up, look around for a sturdy piece of furniture or the bottom of a staircase that you can use for support and don’t try to stand up on your own. Instead, roll over onto your side and push your upper body up. Be sure to pause for a few moments to steady yourself, then slowly get up on your hands and knees and crawl to a sturdy chair if one is close by. Place your hands on the seat of the chair and slide one foot forward so that it’s flat on the floor. Get on one knee and slowly rise and turn your body to sit in the chair. Then sit for a few minutes to rest. Be sure to notify your health care provider after a fall to see if you need to be examined.