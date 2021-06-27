AGEWISE: Advice for minimize the chances of falling

Q: As my wife and I get older we are concerned about the risk of falling. Are there any steps we can take to minimize our chances of falling?
Answer: Falls can certainly be a concern for some adults as we age. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 1 in 4 Americans 65 years of age or older falls each year. Falls are one of the most common reasons for hospital admissions among older adults.
There are many reasons why falls are more prevalent among seniors. Generally, we all lose some coordination, flexibility and balance as we age, which can make us more susceptible to falling. Medical conditions, such as ear disorders can adversely affect balance, as well. In addition, osteoporosis, which causes bone weakness, can contribute to falling and more serious results like broken bones.
Side effects from some medications may lead to falls, too, especially if they cause light-headedness or dizziness. Even poor fitting clothing or impractical shoes can increase the likelihood of a fall.
Fortunately, many falls are preventable. There are some key steps to take which can reduce your chances of falling.
First, it’s a good idea to have a discussion with your health care provider to have a risk assessment, review current medications, and get some suggestions for the best ways to prevent falls. For example, one possible recommendation might be to see a physical therapist who can help evaluate your balance and strength, and may even be able to suggest some strengthening exercises or offer the use of assistive devices like a cane or a walker, if needed. Vision is another important factor that can contribute to falls; so it’s a good idea to schedule regular eye exams.
Also, you can take steps to increase the safety in your home to reduce the risk of falling. Safety measures may include increasing the lighting where needed, checking that you have secure rails on any staircases, and installing grab bars in your bathrooms by the showers and toilets.
If you happen to fall, it is recommended to have an action plan for those first 2-3 seconds in which you find yourself falling to reduce injury. Harvard Medical School has compiled a list of suggestions:
Leaning forward will give you more control over where you land.
If at all possible, fall sideways.
Aim toward something soft, like grass over concrete.
Twist your shoulders to protect your head.
Keep your knees bent and feet down.
Try to relax everything and land on soft places on your body like you butt or thighs.
Roll to your side like a ball.
If you do fall and feel you are well enough to get up it’s important to be very careful to avoid further injury. Before attempting to get up, look around for a sturdy piece of furniture or the bottom of a staircase that you can use for support and don’t try to stand up on your own. Instead, roll over onto your side and push your upper body up. Be sure to pause for a few moments to steady yourself, then slowly get up on your hands and knees and crawl to a sturdy chair if one is close by. Place your hands on the seat of the chair and slide one foot forward so that it’s flat on the floor. Get on one knee and slowly rise and turn your body to sit in the chair. Then sit for a few minutes to rest. Be sure to notify your health care provider after a fall to see if you need to be examined.
The National Council on Aging and Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) is offering free one-on-one balance assessments with a Physical Therapy student, Occupational Therapy student, and a faculty member of Winston-Salem State University to North Carolina residents who are 65 or older. Participants will receive customized suggestions on home fitness recommendations from this virtual event. For more information and to sign up for your personal Virtual Balance Assessment visit https://bit.ly/3ww2MRR or contact Sara Migliarese, PT, PhD, MSCS a Board Certified Neurologic Clinical Specialist and associate professor director of WSSU, Novant Neurologic Clinical Residency Program at 336-750-8968 or email migliaresesj@wssu.edu or aclfallsgrant@wss.edu.
Q: With summer fast approaching is there anywhere seniors can get a low- or no-cost fan?
Answer: As we enter summer, the heat and staying cool will be a growing concern for some of our community’s most vulnerable residents. In an effort to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services (DSS) is gearing up their Operation Fan Heat Relief program which provides boxed fans to people in need. The program is intended to provide a more comfortable living environment and reduce heat-related illness. People seeking a fan must be a resident in Forsyth County, and either be 60 years of age or older or be living with a disability and have a home situation where a threat to your health and well-being exists.
The fan distribution will be a drive-thru event at the DSS Front Parking Lot located at 741 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Times are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 29 and 30. Fans are only available while supplies last and will be distributed first come first serve.
In addition to the fans there will be representatives from the Weatherization Program, Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and more on site to provide information and answer questions. assistance. For more information about the Fan Giveaway call 336-703-3501.
