AGEWISE: Area events in observance of Black History Month

Q: Is there anything happening locally for Black History Month?
— MA
Answer: Black History Month, observed throughout the month of February each year, celebrates the historical achievements of African Americans. Black History Month grew from the idea Carter Woodson and other African American leaders had in creating “Negro History Week” back in the late 1920s. Every president since 1976 has recognized February as Black History month, and each year has had its own theme. For 2021, the theme is The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.
Because Winston-Salem has such a rich African-American heritage and history, Black History month is usually met with many activities throughout our area. This year, while there won’t be many in person events, there are some attractions and online events celebrating Black history and culture scheduled during February. One virtual event of interest is Freedom Summer, an online play presented by the North Carolina Black Repertory. This play runs from Feb. 19 to 28. For ticket information visit ncblackrep.org or call 336-723-2266.
Other virtual opportunities can be found at Bookmarks, which will feature Listening is Reading: An Audiobook Celebration with the author of "The Rib King." "The Rib King" is a historical novel set in the early 20th century that centers on the lives of black servants. In addition, each month Bookmarks has a book club called the Well-Read Black Girl Book Club. Discussions are hosted by women of color, but all are welcome to join. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. will feature "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl" by Issa Rae with an online discussion. For more information and to register for these events visit bookmarksnc.org or call (336) 747-1471.
The Delta Arts Center is holding an in-person attraction during February. A display of beautiful quilts can be appreciated here. The center is featuring Raw Edges III: Textile Art by Area African American Quilters. The exhibit is free and open to the public, but tours and visits are available by appointment only. Visit deltaartscenter.org or call 336-722-2626 for hours of operation and to reserve a time to visit.
You can find a more complete list of Black History Month activities and events taking place in our area here http://bit.ly/3rH1jVI.
Q: I am over 65 years old and looking for some help in getting my taxes ready. Is there free tax assistance available this year?
— NS
Answer: Fortunately, there are several organizations that provide tax preparation services at no charge for seniors and many have virtual options. These organizations are staffed with trained preparers who are available to answer your questions, or if you wish, assist you with the organizing and filing of your return.
Locally, free tax preparation help is available through Forsyth Free Tax, which helps about 4,000 individuals and families each year. Forsyth Free Tax is available for tax filers whose income is less than $57,000. Their volunteers are trained by Internal Revenue Service (IRS) staff members and use IRS approved software. This year there will be two sites for in-person tax assistance. The Robert Strickland Center at Forsyth Tech, located at 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, 27103, and the Experiment in Self Reliance (ESR), located at 3480 Dominion St., Winston-Salem, 27105.
The tax preparation process through Forsyth Free Tax involves three steps. First, call to make an appointment at either the Strickland Center (336-734-7656) or ESR (336-722-9400 ext. 4). Second, drop off your tax information and make an appointment to return and pick up your tax return. The IRS-certified volunteers will complete your tax return within 72 hours of your information being dropped off. Third, return at your scheduled time to review your completed tax return with a volunteer before it is filed with the IRS.
You will need to supply several important items such as a photo ID, Social Security card and individual tax ID numbers for you and anyone you will be filing with or claiming, such as a spouse or dependents, when you drop off your tax information.
In addition, remember to bring other important tax documents like your W-2 and 1099 paperwork, 2019 tax return, plus direct deposit information such as your bank routing and account numbers.
For a complete list of tax information required and information regarding days and hours of operation visit the website for the Robert Strickland Center at forsythtech.edu or the Experiment in Self Reliance (ESR) at eisrr.org.
Another alternative for online tax services can be found through the IRS website. The IRS offers free online tax assistance through its IRS Free File program. These online products are made available by tax software providers as part of a partnership with the IRS. This year there are nine products in English and two in Spanish. To get more information about IRS Free File go to IRS.gov/freefile.
In addition, the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) offers a free tax service through its AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program with a special focus on taxpayers who are aged 50 and over with low to moderate income. You do not need to be a member of AARP to take advantage of this service. Some in-person tax help may be available locally. For more information, go to the AARP website, AARP.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/. This website is regularly updated with possible locations and new features to make it easier for taxpayers to request help.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.