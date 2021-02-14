AGEWISE: Area events in observance of Black History Month

The tax preparation process through Forsyth Free Tax involves three steps. First, call to make an appointment at either the Strickland Center (336-734-7656) or ESR (336-722-9400 ext. 4). Second, drop off your tax information and make an appointment to return and pick up your tax return. The IRS-certified volunteers will complete your tax return within 72 hours of your information being dropped off. Third, return at your scheduled time to review your completed tax return with a volunteer before it is filed with the IRS.

You will need to supply several important items such as a photo ID, Social Security card and individual tax ID numbers for you and anyone you will be filing with or claiming, such as a spouse or dependents, when you drop off your tax information.

In addition, remember to bring other important tax documents like your W-2 and 1099 paperwork, 2019 tax return, plus direct deposit information such as your bank routing and account numbers.

For a complete list of tax information required and information regarding days and hours of operation visit the website for the Robert Strickland Center at forsythtech.edu or the Experiment in Self Reliance (ESR) at eisrr.org.