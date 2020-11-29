AGEWISE: Assistance managing monthly household finances

Q: I am experiencing some challenges assisting my parents in managing their monthly household finances. I need some help and guidance. Is there a local service that can help with this?
— JS
Answer: Finances can be a struggle for many caregivers. The Senior Financial Care program at Financial Pathways of the Piedmont has a specific mission to help the aging population to achieve financial wellbeing. We reached out to Lisa Terry, program director of Senior Financial Care at Financial Pathways of the Piedmont for a response to your question. Her reply is below.
When we think of caregiving for our aging loved ones, many times we think of the physical aspects: daily living activities, food, medications, doctor’s appointments, and other care needs. The financial tasks related to maintaining independence and the ability to age in place can be a major undertaking, and at times cause tension among family members. Regardless of one’s financial situation or socioeconomic status, bills still need to be paid in a timely fashion, which also includes making financial decisions and choices along the way.
Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, (FPP), formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Forsyth County, is a local non-profit United Way member agency in Winston-Salem, established in 1972. Senior Financial Care (SFC), a program of FPP, was started in 1987 to assist our aging neighbors with managing those day-to-day finances, monthly bill pay, account reconciliation, and scam and fraud awareness, among other services. Whether the senior has family or an in-home aide to help take care of their physical needs, Senior Financial Care counselors can assist with those monthly financial tasks to ensure housing and utility expenses are paid on time, and that household budgetary needs and other obligations are met. Counselors also perform a Benefits Check-Up to verify whether they may be eligible for any additional benefits helpful for the seniors’ budget.
Counselors work with the individual on any additional financial goals, which can include savings, planning for gifts and holidays, vacations or final arrangements. SFC Counselors are certified in the Seniors Health Insurance and Information (SHIIP) program and also certified housing and credit and reverse mortgage counselors.
Additionally, due to the increase in older adults with outstanding student loan debt, whether for themselves, their children or grandchildren, counselors are also certified in student loan debt counseling. Senior Financial Care services are normally low cost or no fee. Services for clients that sign up for ongoing monthly bill pay are charged based on a sliding scale.
Financial Pathways of the Piedmont is a HUD (Housing and Urban Development) approved housing counseling agency and offers many comprehensive counseling services to assist individuals and families in improving their overall financial wellbeing. They counsel individuals through crisis, coach individuals to meet their financial goals whatever they may be, and improve the financial health of the community with financial education workshops.
If you are interested in the services of Senior Financial Care, or want to know more, you can call 336-896-1328 or email senior.financial.care@financialpaths.org. Additional information can also be found at financialpaths.org.
Q: My husband and I have so many medications now. I am not sure we are taking them all correctly. Do you have any advice on how to better organize our medications?
— NP
Answer: Organizing multiple medications can be challenging. Being proactive about managing and organizing your medications can go a long way toward keeping you on the right track.
It’s important to work with your health care provider and pharmacist to understand what each medication is for and the directions for proper use. Knowing when to take each medication is also important. Should the medication be taken with food? At nighttime? Only when symptoms are present? Are there supplements or other medications that can interact with the drug?
In addition to knowing the directions, understanding why you are taking a medication is imperative. You may want to keep a list of your medications, their intended use, dosage and frequency to review with your physician during visits — especially if you are being seen by more than one person. If you are unsure why you are taking a medication, ask your health care provider to explain the need for it. Doctor’s visits frequently result in a lot of information being shared and it isn’t difficult for some of it to be missed or forgotten. If possible, have a friend or family member attend doctor’s appointments with you to help you remember questions about medications or any changes in dosages.
Another key to help manage medications properly is for patients and caregivers to keep the process organized as much as possible. Start by properly disposing of any old medications that have expired dates so they don’t get mixed in with current prescriptions. Pill boxes can be an effective method for organizing all daily medications verse taking pills from multiple bottles each day.
If you are starting a new medication pay careful attention to any physical or mental changes you experience. That information should be shared with your doctor. Asking caregivers, whether family members or professionals, for help in reviewing your medications and noting any new symptoms can be beneficial. Also, in the case of a hospital stay, caregivers should be mindful if any new medications are added and what effects they might have.
One method of assessing your medications is to participate in Medication Therapy Management. In this process, a medical professional (usually a pharmacist) provides a review of your current medications to prevent or solve medication related problems. Often this can result in reducing the number of medications you are taking and possibly adjusting your dosage levels, as well. Medication Therapy Management may be covered by your health insurance. Under Medicare Part D there are certain factors to qualify for Medication Therapy Management. Some of these elements include having certain chronic diseases, the specific number and type of medications taken and the total annual cost of these medications. For more information on how to qualify for Medication Therapy Management contact your insurance provider or to check your Medicare coverage for this benefit visit the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at CMS.gov and search Medication Therapy Management for the latest updates.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
