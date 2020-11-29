AGEWISE: Assistance managing monthly household finances

— NP

Answer: Organizing multiple medications can be challenging. Being proactive about managing and organizing your medications can go a long way toward keeping you on the right track.

It’s important to work with your health care provider and pharmacist to understand what each medication is for and the directions for proper use. Knowing when to take each medication is also important. Should the medication be taken with food? At nighttime? Only when symptoms are present? Are there supplements or other medications that can interact with the drug?

In addition to knowing the directions, understanding why you are taking a medication is imperative. You may want to keep a list of your medications, their intended use, dosage and frequency to review with your physician during visits — especially if you are being seen by more than one person. If you are unsure why you are taking a medication, ask your health care provider to explain the need for it. Doctor’s visits frequently result in a lot of information being shared and it isn’t difficult for some of it to be missed or forgotten. If possible, have a friend or family member attend doctor’s appointments with you to help you remember questions about medications or any changes in dosages.