AGEWISE: Assistance with over-the-counter medication

Q: Last year, I remember going to an event about this time of year and received some over the counter medication. Is that still happening?

— MB

Answer: Yes, you are probably referring to the MedAssist program. We reached out to Kinzie Luce, the Mobile Free Pharmacy Events & Volunteer Manager for NC MedAsssist, to see how their organization is planning to coordinate the event in light of the pandemic. Please see her response below.

North Carolina’s MedAssist's Mobile Free Pharmacy is returning to Forsyth County on Nov. 6 thanks to Novant Health. The over-the-counter medicine giveaway is free to all North Carolina residents and is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hanes Hosiery Community Center located at 501 Reynolds Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. ID is not required, but all participants must be over the age of 18 years old.

Unlike previous Mobile Free Pharmacy events, this one will be held as a drive-thru service only. Volunteers and staff will wear masks and those attending the event are asked to wear a mask as well.