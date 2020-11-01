AGEWISE: Assistance with over-the-counter medication

Q: Last year, I remember going to an event about this time of year and received some over the counter medication. Is that still happening?
— MB
Answer: Yes, you are probably referring to the MedAssist program. We reached out to Kinzie Luce, the Mobile Free Pharmacy Events & Volunteer Manager for NC MedAsssist, to see how their organization is planning to coordinate the event in light of the pandemic. Please see her response below.
North Carolina’s MedAssist's Mobile Free Pharmacy is returning to Forsyth County on Nov. 6 thanks to Novant Health. The over-the-counter medicine giveaway is free to all North Carolina residents and is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hanes Hosiery Community Center located at 501 Reynolds Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. ID is not required, but all participants must be over the age of 18 years old.
Unlike previous Mobile Free Pharmacy events, this one will be held as a drive-thru service only. Volunteers and staff will wear masks and those attending the event are asked to wear a mask as well.
Participants are highly encouraged to preorder their over-the-counter medicine online at bit.ly/FORSYTHOTC. In order to comply with local recommended guidelines, all participants will remain in their vehicles while volunteers retrieve their medicine. Anyone unable to register online will receive a pre-made bag of medicine which will contain items such as vitamins, cold and cough medicine, first aid supplies, personal hygiene items, pain relief medications and more.
NC MedAssist is a statewide non-profit pharmacy, founded in 1997. The organization provides free prescription medication to all low-income, uninsured North Carolinians who qualify for their Free Pharmacy Program.
NC MedAssist offers three programs that address the needs of children and adults: the Free Pharmacy Program (for prescription medication), the Mobile Free Pharmacy Program (for over-the-counter medicine), and the Transitional Jobs Program (for individuals with barriers to employment).For information to see if you qualify for assistance visit medassist.org or call 1-866-331-1348.
Last year, NC MedAssist distributed $74.4 million worth of prescription and over-the-counter medicine to N.C. residents across the state. To learn more about how you can help visit medassist.org or visit their Facebook and Twitter pages.
Q: I would like to hear from other seniors, like myself, about what is happening in the community with COVID-19. Are there any upcoming forums?
— LK
Answer: Yes, Age-Friendly Forsyth is hosting a number of forums to better understand the challenges faced by seniors in Forsyth County in reference the pandemic. We reached out to Daymond Davenport, the community engagement coordinator for Age-Friendly Forsyth and he shared the following information.
Age-Friendly Forsyth is hosting a series of community conversations to better understand the needs of older adults in Forsyth County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual community conversations where members of the aging community can share how COVID-19 has affected their daily lives will be held at the following times:
- Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.
- Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.
- Nov. 17 at 11 a.m.
Input during these sessions will help numerous organizations and community organizers affiliated with the initiative better understand how they can help support the aging community and adapt their services. To register for the event, or share feedback regarding how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you, please email daymond@agefriendlyforsyth.org or call 336-721-3404.
Age-Friendly Forsyth is a community alliance that engages and informs aging adults and community partners to create a livable community through strategic collaborative planning, with the vision that aging adults in Forsyth County are living their best lives. Please visit agefriendlyforsyth.org to learn more.
Q: I would like to help get my grandchildren some school supplies and hand sanitizer. Is there a place where I can get help with this?
— KM
Answer: Yes, the Forsyth County government, Blue Cross and Blue Shield and a number of nonprofits, hospitals and health care providers have come together to host a series of drive-thru health fair events called Project Care, which are aimed at providing free masks, hand sanitizer, COVID-19 testing, flu vaccines, school supplies and even food to the community, all from the safety of your car.
The next event is slated for Saturday, Nov. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. The event is free. Registration and proof of residency is not required.
These events are a great opportunity to access the necessary safety supplies, household helps and especially flu vaccines as we head into cold and flu season safely. It will be in the back parking lot of Highland Avenue Primary Care located at 650 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem.
For more information visit the Forsyth County North Carolina Government’s Facebook page at bit.ly/34JFfRYor visit bit.ly/34HI9X9. You can also call 336-703-3100 for more information.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.