Q: Is there an opportunity for me to get assistance with getting some over-the-counter medicine?

Answer: It’s helpful to have over-the-counter medicines (OTCs) on hand to help alleviate pain and various ailments. There is an upcoming opportunity for people living in our community to receive some of the most common over-the-counter medications at no cost. Friday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. NC MedAssist will host a FREE OTC medicine giveaway at Hanes Hosiery Community Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd. Winston-Salem 27105. They will offer items such as cold, flu, cough medicine, pain relief, vitamins and children’s medicine to the public.

If you want to plan ahead, community residents can request specific medications in advance online at medassist.org/mobile.

Registration for these requests opens at midnight on July 18, 2023, and will remain available until Aug. 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. Pre-orders will be available for pick up during the event.

The event organizers will allow people to pick up items for a family member or friend, if needed, which might be a nice option to arrange in advance if you know you may have difficulty attending in person.

It’s important to note that pre-orders and/or registration are not required to participate. You can show up and select items on the day of the event if you choose. The Aug. 18 giveaway is open to all North Carolina residents who are 18 and older. There are no income requirements or I.D. requirements. All participants will be able to choose up to eight items while supplies last.

NC MedAssist has been operating since 1997 with the mission to “dispense opportunities through improved health. They hope to ensure that no eligible person in North Carolina must choose between food and their needed medications. To learn more about NC MedAssist visit medasssist.org.