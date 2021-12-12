AGEWISE: Assistive devices and medical equipment for air travel

Q: Our family is traveling this holiday and I need information about wheelchair and oxygen accommodations for air travel. Who should I contact? —BL

Answer: Traveling by air may present some challenges for individuals who require assistive devices and medical equipment but preparing ahead of time can help alleviate some of the stress.

Many airports offer information about wheelchair accessibility for parking and shuttles on their websites, but curb-to-flight wheelchair assistance and in-flight wheelchair accommodations are controlled by individual airlines (not the airport). When making airline reservations, be sure to mention what kind of assistive device or medical equipment you will need during travel and ask for the airline’s procedure to schedule assistance.

It is especially important for people who use medically necessary personal oxygen to communicate with airlines in advance. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not allow oxygen cylinders for personal medical use on airplanes (tsa.gov). However, individuals may be able to use a portable oxygen concentrator (POC) for in-flight travel.