AGEWISE: Assistive devices and medical equipment for air travel

Q: Our family is traveling this holiday and I need information about wheelchair and oxygen accommodations for air travel. Who should I contact? —BL
Answer: Traveling by air may present some challenges for individuals who require assistive devices and medical equipment but preparing ahead of time can help alleviate some of the stress.
Many airports offer information about wheelchair accessibility for parking and shuttles on their websites, but curb-to-flight wheelchair assistance and in-flight wheelchair accommodations are controlled by individual airlines (not the airport). When making airline reservations, be sure to mention what kind of assistive device or medical equipment you will need during travel and ask for the airline’s procedure to schedule assistance.
It is especially important for people who use medically necessary personal oxygen to communicate with airlines in advance. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not allow oxygen cylinders for personal medical use on airplanes (tsa.gov). However, individuals may be able to use a portable oxygen concentrator (POC) for in-flight travel.
According to the Travel Security Administration (TSA), airlines are not required to provide oxygen services. Some airlines provide this service but may charge a fee and/or require that the individual send paperwork from their doctor or fill out the airline’s medical form before their flight. To avoid unnecessary frustration, be sure to plan ahead.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Charlotte Douglass International Airport (CLT), and Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) recommend that travelers using the assistance of a wheelchair or other medical devices also contact TSA Cares within 72 hours before travel. TSA Cares is a helpline that provides information about navigating airport security for travelers living with medical conditions, disabilities or other circumstances that need to be considered during screening.
To contact TSA Cares, call (855) 787-2227 or federal relay 711 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, or from 9 a.m.to 8 p.m. on weekends or holidays. Additional information, including a helpful video about airport security screening with an assistive device, can be found on tsa.gov/travel/special-procedures.
Q: Are heating costs expected to be more expensive this winter, and where can I find help if I have trouble paying for my energy bill? — RD
Answer: This time of year, many people find their energy costs going up as the weather gets colder. Forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicate that this winter may be slightly colder than last year’s.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that energy prices are near multiyear highs due to the lingering economic effects of the pandemic, and that a colder winter likely means that households in the U.S. will spend significantly more on energy this winter compared to the past several years.
Rising heating bills can be especially burdensome for people living on a fixed income. Luckily, there is help for older adults living in Forsyth County who meet certain income requirements. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) provides for a one-time payment to heating vendors to help income eligible households with their heating expenses. All applicants must meet an income test, have financial reserves at or below $2,250 and be responsible for heating costs.
Applications are being accepted now until Dec. 31 for homes with a family member who is 60 years or older, or an adult living with a disability who is receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services. The person with the disability must be receiving Supplemental Social Security Administration (SSA) or Veterans Administration (VA) disability benefits. All other income eligible households or individuals in need of heating assistance should submit applications beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Funds are available until March 31, 2022, or until exhausted.
To learn more about the LIEAP program and eligibility requirements visit ncdhhs.gov and select Low Income Energy Assistance or call the Forsyth County Department of Social Services (DSS) at 336-703-3800.
In addition to LIEAP, the federally funded Crisis Intervention Program (CIP), also offers a one-time vendor payment to help eligible households pay for heating costs. Visit ncdhhs.gov and search Crisis Intervention Program for household criteria.
Energy applications for both LIEAP and CIP are available online at epass.nc.gov. Households may also visit epass.nc.gov to print a paper CIP or LIEAP application that can be mailed through the US Postal Services, faxed (336-727-2850), or dropped off in person at the DSS office, located on the first floor of 741 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. If applying in person, masking and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.