AGEWISE: Assistive technology and how it can help

Q: What is assistive technology and how can I learn more about my options
— DW
Answer: Assistive technology is described as any item, piece of equipment, or product used to increase, maintain or improve the functional capabilities of an individual with a disability.
These technologies can come in various forms to address a multitude of issues. For example, there are devices for amplifying sound to improve hearing, home alert systems that allow better awareness of doorbells and phones ringing, and even various items to make it easier to use a computer. Other technology solutions include medication dispensers that store several daily doses of medicine and include alerts to remind you when to take medications. All of these technology solutions are designed to help older adults and those with disabilities to live with increased independence.
People want to remain living independently in their homes for as as long as possible. Sometimes, challenges associated with aging such as hearing loss, impaired vision, difficulty managing medication, or even access to technology such as telephones and computers, can hinder some people’s ability to live independently.
The North Carolina Assistive Technology Program (NCATP), which is part of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, is designed to help people navigate challenges to their independence through a variety of technological solutions that aim to increase their ability and improve their quality of life. There are currently nine Regional Assisted Technology centers throughout the state including an office in Winston-Salem.
NCATP provides assessment services to determine if individuals can benefit from assistive technology. The cost for these services varies based on the need and resources of a person. There are grants available for some individuals. Each week (on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.) NCATP hosts weekly events via Zoom that feature a demonstration of a particular assistive technology device and to answer questions. If you are interested in participating in one of these sessions or to get more general info on NCATP programs and processes, please contact Sarah Gachuz by email at sarah.gachuz@dhhs.nc.gov or 919-664-1245.
Q: My partner has been drinking more since we retired. Should I be concerned?
— KL
Answer: It’s not uncommon for a person to increase alcohol intake after retirement. In fact, an uptick in alcohol consumption is often noticed after a significant life change such as a recent diagnosis of a condition/disability, loss of a loved one, or if a person is having uncontrolled pain or sleep problems.
While some increase may not be a problem, your concern is understandable and valid. Even if there is not a problem with dependence, it’s important to understand that our body tends to handle alcohol differently as we age.
Human metabolism slows as we age and that can cause alcohol to stay in the body longer. Furthermore, we tend to lose muscle mass over time and having less allows alcohol to remain in the blood system for an extended period, which tends to prolong its effects. In short, intoxication can happen more quickly and last longer than when someone was younger. How alcohol interacts with any prescription medication being taken should be noted and consumption should be adjusted accordingly.
Alcohol misuse is sometimes overlooked in older adults. Oftentimes family, friends, or even medical professionals miss, dismiss, or misdiagnose alcohol dependence and overuse in persons who previously showed no signs of it due to the person’s age. It’s not uncommon for slurred speech, confusion, memory loss, and depression to be attributed more to age than consumption. A big concern for older adults who overindulge in alcohol is the potential of increased “accidents” such as falls which can result in fractures or other serious injuries.
Consuming too much alcohol can also cause damage to a person’s liver, heart, brain and worsen already existing conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, ulcers and more.
According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA) drinking in moderation is safe for most individuals, but excessive alcohol intake and abuse can have detrimental effects on physical and mental health. Moderate alcohol consumption is considered one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men. A standard drink would be a regular 12-ounce beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of spirits. In fact, only 2 percent of those who drink within these limits have a drinking issue.
How do you know if drinking is a problem? If alcohol is affecting a person or their loved ones’ health and or relationships negatively, but they are unable to stop. Perhaps, limits are set, like only one drink a day and then there is trouble adhering to that limit. If your wife wants to quit drinking but is having difficulty stopping, there may be a problem. Keep in mind, alcohol dependence can develop at any age.
For more information about alcohol use and safety NIH recommends contacting Alcoholics Anonymous at 212-870-3400 or visit aa.org, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism at 888-696-4222 or niaaa.nih.gov, or Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 1-877-726-4727.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.