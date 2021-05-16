AGEWISE: Assistive technology and how it can help

NCATP provides assessment services to determine if individuals can benefit from assistive technology. The cost for these services varies based on the need and resources of a person. There are grants available for some individuals. Each week (on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.) NCATP hosts weekly events via Zoom that feature a demonstration of a particular assistive technology device and to answer questions. If you are interested in participating in one of these sessions or to get more general info on NCATP programs and processes, please contact Sarah Gachuz by email at sarah.gachuz@dhhs.nc.gov or 919-664-1245.

Q: My partner has been drinking more since we retired. Should I be concerned?

— KL

Answer: It’s not uncommon for a person to increase alcohol intake after retirement. In fact, an uptick in alcohol consumption is often noticed after a significant life change such as a recent diagnosis of a condition/disability, loss of a loved one, or if a person is having uncontrolled pain or sleep problems.

While some increase may not be a problem, your concern is understandable and valid. Even if there is not a problem with dependence, it’s important to understand that our body tends to handle alcohol differently as we age.