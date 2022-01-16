AGEWISE: Avoiding scams in online dating

Exceptions to this rule are debt collection calls, political calls about candidates running for office, charities asking for donations, or informational calls that are not trying to sell you anything (like appointment reminders). The FTC also notes that if a company is willing to use illegal robocalls for reasons other than the exceptions listed above, the calls are likely a scam. If you answer a call and realize that it may be an illegal robocall, do not give any personal information and hang up immediately.

There are a couple of steps that consumers can take to reduce the number of robocalls they receive and protect themselves from phone scams:

Download a call blocker and tailor the settings to allow the calls that you want but block the calls that you don’t want.

Let calls that you don’t recognize go to voicemail, then check the message. If the caller claims to be, say, from somewhere like a financial institution that may ask you to verify personal information, do not use the number the caller left on the voicemail to return the call. Instead, use a number you know is legitimate, such as one from a bank statement or credit card.

The Federal Trade Commission’s website has a lot of useful information and videos about how to reduce calls and avoid being scammed. They provide links to safe call-blocking apps and the National Do Not Call Registry. To learn more, visit consumer.ftc.gov/features/how-stop-unwanted-calls.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.