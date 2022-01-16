AGEWISE: Avoiding scams in online dating

Q: My friends have encouraged me to look at online dating, but I’m concerned about possible dating scams. Do you have any tips for identifying red flags? — EJ
Answer: Considering the possibility of a new romance can be quite exciting — but anxiety inducing at the same time. If you’re feeling ready to jump back into the dating pool, it’s a good idea to take a few things into account before taking the leap — especially if you plan to date online.
Many people have found lasting love and partnership through online dating, however there are potential pitfalls.
Over the last three years, seniors have lost more money on romance scams than any other kind of fraud tracked by the Federal Trade Commission. A dating, or “sweetheart” scam as they’re sometimes called, usually involves building a relationship with someone based on a false or stolen identity or phony intentions. Some scams, like “catfishing,” involve setting up a fake online dating or social media profile to connect with unsuspecting individuals who are interested in relationships.
The fake profiles typically look legitimate because the scammers often steal the photos and names of real people. Other scams involve actual in-person relationships with real people but are built on malicious intentions. Whether online or in person, the scammer’s motive is to manipulate the victim into financial support of some kind.
During the pandemic, many older adults looked for new ways to avoid isolation and loneliness by forming new social connections online. For many seniors interested in dating, spending more time online made them more vulnerable to romance scams. The FTC reported that older adults lost $139 million last year through dating scams alone. The good news is that there are a few red flags to look for and safety tips to follow that can help an individual identify potential scams and date safely.
Use caution if:
The person says that they are interested in all the same things that you say that you’re interested in.
It only takes a few email conversations for the person to claim that they have strong feelings for you.
They ask for money for any reason, especially if they live far away and ask you to wire money for them to visit you or to help cover the cost of a sudden emergency.
The online profile only has professional photos and no everyday snapshots with family or friends. Be especially cautious if the photos use props like sports cars, designer bags, or elaborate scenery to make it seem like they have lots of money.
The person makes excuses for why they can’t meet in person or use a video chat service like Skype or FaceTime so you can see them while you talk.
Additional safety tips:
If you decide to pursue online dating, consider joining one of the larger more reputable sites that does its due diligence with security and profile verification.
Do not give out too much personal information very early in the relationship such as your full name (or names of your family and friends), your address (or other details about where you live), or any information about your finances. Consider setting up a separate email address to use just for online dating and other times when you need to maintain your privacy.
Before you agree to meet in person, do some research. Try doing an internet search for their username, phone number, and full name (if they’ve given it to you). Also be sure to check out social media profiles that they may not have told you about.
Meet in public spaces and make sure that a friend or family member knows where you’re going and who you will be with. Ask them to call you to check in during the date.
Ask questions and pay attention to whether they avoid answering.
The FBI recommends that if you suspect that a relationship is a scam, stop all contact immediately. If you believe that you have been the victim of a romance or sweetheart scam, contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.
This may seem like a lot but remember, but these tips can help make dating safer and more enjoyable. Once you have a plan in place to date safely, remember that it’s normal to feel nervous. Take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy the experience.
Q: For a while it seemed like I wasn’t receiving as many automated calls, but all of a sudden, my phone won’t stop ringing again. How can I reduce the number of robocalls I get? — WH
Answer: If you answer the phone and hear a recorded message instead of a live person, it’s a robocall. It’s not surprising that you noticed receiving fewer of these irritating calls for a while. Due to the pandemic, many call centers were closed and the average number of robocalls dropped from 5.5 billion per month to 2.8 billion. As many companies have reopened operations, the current average number of calls per month is 5 billion and growing toward pre-pandemic numbers quickly.
It is important to keep in mind that not all robocalls are bad. They may be annoying, but not necessarily illegal. Many businesses and organizations like doctors’ offices and public school systems use robocalls to share important updates and information like weather cancellations and appointment reminders. However, the Federal Trade Commission states that “a robocall that is trying to sell you something is illegal, unless the company has written permission from you to call you that way.”
Exceptions to this rule are debt collection calls, political calls about candidates running for office, charities asking for donations, or informational calls that are not trying to sell you anything (like appointment reminders). The FTC also notes that if a company is willing to use illegal robocalls for reasons other than the exceptions listed above, the calls are likely a scam. If you answer a call and realize that it may be an illegal robocall, do not give any personal information and hang up immediately.
There are a couple of steps that consumers can take to reduce the number of robocalls they receive and protect themselves from phone scams:
Download a call blocker and tailor the settings to allow the calls that you want but block the calls that you don’t want.
Let calls that you don’t recognize go to voicemail, then check the message. If the caller claims to be, say, from somewhere like a financial institution that may ask you to verify personal information, do not use the number the caller left on the voicemail to return the call. Instead, use a number you know is legitimate, such as one from a bank statement or credit card.
The Federal Trade Commission’s website has a lot of useful information and videos about how to reduce calls and avoid being scammed. They provide links to safe call-blocking apps and the National Do Not Call Registry. To learn more, visit consumer.ftc.gov/features/how-stop-unwanted-calls.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.