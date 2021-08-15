AGEWISE: Beware of scammers who target grandparents

Q: I read an alert in my church bulletin last Sunday to be aware of recent Grandparent Scams, but I’ve never heard of that before. Can you explain what a Grandparent Scam is?

Answer: Scammers continue to create more elaborate schemes to defraud people out of their money. Unfortunately, older adults make up a large percentage of the victims of these crimes.

Grandparent scams, or grandparent fraud schemes, are especially malicious examples of these scams used by con artists to extort funds from older adults by exploiting their love, concern and generosity toward their grandchildren.

The premise of the grandparent scam is that grandparents often have a hard time saying no to their grandchildren and will be willing to do anything to help them, especially if the grandparent believes that the grandchild is in danger.