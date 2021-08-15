AGEWISE: Beware of scammers who target grandparents

Q: I read an alert in my church bulletin last Sunday to be aware of recent Grandparent Scams, but I’ve never heard of that before. Can you explain what a Grandparent Scam is?
Answer: Scammers continue to create more elaborate schemes to defraud people out of their money. Unfortunately, older adults make up a large percentage of the victims of these crimes.
Grandparent scams, or grandparent fraud schemes, are especially malicious examples of these scams used by con artists to extort funds from older adults by exploiting their love, concern and generosity toward their grandchildren.
The premise of the grandparent scam is that grandparents often have a hard time saying no to their grandchildren and will be willing to do anything to help them, especially if the grandparent believes that the grandchild is in danger.
Scammers use information collected from sources such as social media or illegal information obtained from cyber thieves to impersonate grandchildren in distress and ask for emergency financial assistance. Usually, the victim (grandparent) will receive a phone call, text or email from someone pretending to be their grandchild in danger. Some schemes are sophisticated enough to alter the victim’s caller ID to make the fake phone call seem legitimate. The imposter may call at night when they believe an older adult will be more susceptible to confusion and use a frantic tone of voice to create a heightened sense of fear and urgency.
Once the grandparent is convinced that their grandchild is in danger, the imposter will give the grandparent specific instructions for how to send money to get the grandchild out of danger.
The scammers often use drastic emergency situations like being hospitalized, in accidents, or stuck in foreign countries. In July, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a recent increase in the number of grandparent fraud schemes in which criminals pose as a grandchild or other family member who has been arrested and needs bail money. The scammer may also pretend to be a bail-bondsman or attorney calling on behalf of the grandchild or family member. Once you agree to help, the criminals will send couriers or ride share drivers to the victim’s home to collect the money.
The FBI has provided the following tips to help protect yourself from a grandparent scam:
Be careful what you post online. Scammers can use details shared on social media platforms and dating sites for targeting purposes
Be suspicious of telephone calls that require you to act immediately and request bail money for a family member in distress. Contact the family member directly for confirmation
Be careful with caller IDs that look familiar. Scammers may use technology to disguise the actual number they are calling from (“spoof”) and make it appear as a trusted number
Never give personal identifiable information or money to anyone you have only communicated with by telephone or online
If you believe that you, or someone you know, has been a victim of a grandparent scam or any other type of fraud, you can report it to your local FBI field office. In North Carolina, suspected grandparent fraud schemes should be reported to the Charlotte FBI Field Office at charlotte.fbi.gov or (704) 672-6100.
Q: I need help losing weight but can’t afford a personal trainer or dietician. I heard that Wake Forest has a program that can help, but I don’t know the name of the program or how to find it. Can you help?
Answer: Many people feel like weight management has been more challenging over the last year. We reached out to Dr. Kristen Beavers, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Health and Exercise Science at Wake Forest University for more information about where to turn for help. She shared that there is currently a supervised research study related to weight loss called “INVEST” which may be an option for you.
INVEST is a free study conducted by researchers at Wake Forest University and the Wake Forest Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention. All participants receive group-based virtual weight loss sessions led by a registered dietitian and follow a nutritionally complete diet plan that includes calorie-controlled meal replacement products for approximately 12 months at no cost.
Eligible participants will be randomly assigned to one of three groups: weight loss only, weight loss plus weighted vest use, or weight loss plus a resistance training program. The traditional resistance training group will visit Wake Forest three times per week (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) and perform 8-10 upper/lower body resistance exercises with trained exercise physiologists.
You may qualify to participate if you are: between the ages of 60-85, overweight, a non-smoker, and not currently exercising. INVEST will be recruiting participants for approximately three years. To learn more, please call 336-713-8539 and select option 2 or email investstudy@wfu.edu.
