Q: I use a voice recognition system at my home and am wondering if setting one up for my Mom and Dad would be helpful. Can you provide some insight?
-LW
Answer: Voice command technology, such as Alexa and Google Home devices, are tools that listen and respond to voice directions. Voice technology requires only an internet connection and a place to plug in. As voice command technology continues to become more popular, we can easily see how it has the potential to be a great resource for our loved ones as they age. These devices can be used to do a variety of tasks to assist older adults.
Each device comes with a set of instructions that can be followed step by step for easy installation. Some devices only have a speaker while others also include a video component. Those voice recognition systems with video, such as an Echo Show, do typically cost more over speaker only systems like the Echo Dot. Prices range from about $50 to $200 with and without video. Keep in mind you may need to purchase additional products if you wish to connect your system to other devices such as televisions, computers, lights, temperature controls, faucets, security systems and audible streaming to name a few.
Technology such as this is especially helpful for seniors with physical limitations and those who live alone. A voice recognition system can be set up to remind a person to take medications, turn off the oven, start the dishwasher, and even help with prompts for activities of daily living. Reminders can be programmed for doctor’s appointments, upcoming visits, and the system can even be used to keep a grocery list up-to-date. If your parents have difficulty seeing texts and emails voice assisted technology can read these messages to them. Another important benefit is the ability to call for help should a loved one fall or otherwise be unable to reach a phone for assistance.
Voice recognition technology provides updates to the weather and can alert you to hurricanes, tornadoes and thunderstorms. Reminders can be set to pay bills and automatic payments can even be set up with these systems. Devices like Alexa can answer random questions such as how many ounces are in a cup, too.
Since loneliness is sometimes a concern for older adults these devices can help people more easily connect without having to log in or enter a phone number. Speaking a command such “Alexa, call Linda at home” can immediately connect your loved one to other friends and family. Connecting visually is a great advantage but, each person would need to have the same device to see each other.
There are a number of virtual assistants available from Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google. Some are geared for assisting seniors specifically. These include Phillo which focuses on health needs and medications. Another assistant, Orbita, aims to introduce voice recognition to health care and ElliQ communicates with seniors by suggesting activities and allowing family members to check in on their loved one. It can even read the person’s body language.
Many of these devices come with a free trial period for you to see what will be the best fit for your situation. Voice recognition technology is here to stay and could possibly help seniors remain in their homes longer living independently. It can also provide peace of mind for caregivers like yourself. A recent article in the New York Times reviewed a number of devices and the benefits for seniors. Visit nytimes.com/wirecutter/reviews/smart-home-for-seniors/ for more information.
Q: I’ve noticed that I cannot seem to taste things as well. Is losing your sense of taste normal as you age?
-HM
Answer: You are born with 9,000 taste buds, but between the ages of 40 and 50 years old the number of functioning taste buds begins to shrink and lose mass according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. After the age of 60 you may have a more difficult time distinguishing between sweet, salty and bitter foods. This loss of taste can also lead to not eating enough healthy foods or adding too much salt and sugar to enhance taste. Fortunately, there are things you can do to help your taste buds.
Knowing what other factors within your control can cause loss of taste is a great place to start. For instance, if your salivary glands are not producing enough saliva your sense of taste can be significantly affected, and many common medications for chronic conditions have dry mouth as a side effect. Of course, it is important to continue taking your medications until you can discuss your concerns with your doctor. Other causes, like sinus, dental and denture issues can contribute to loss of taste too, but may be resolved by talking with your doctor. Contacting your health care provider is always an important step in exploring any changing conditions you experience such as loss of taste. They can help you explore options and rule out more serious causes or concerns, as well.
Being proactive about your dental health by brushing and flossing can help keep your taste buds healthy. Lifestyle changes such as limiting alcohol and avoiding smoking may also enhance your sense of taste.
There are things you can do to spice up your food to make it tasty and still healthy. Supplementing more color and texture to your food can make it more appealing. Spices like mustard, hot peppers, onions, ginger, or lemon and lime juice can amp up the flavor. If your diet allows, try adding some butter, olive oil, nuts, cheese or fresh herbs. Try new foods you have not had before for variety. Keep in mind food also needs to look good to you for you to enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.