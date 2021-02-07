AGEWISE: CARES Act funding and area non profits

Q: I have heard about the CARES Act, but I am not sure what it means. Did any money go to nonprofits in Forsyth County? How is it being used?
Answer: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, provided federal funds to address a variety of pandemic related needs across the country.
Fortunately, the Administration for Community Living (ACL) has awarded funding from the CARES Act to support nutrition and other services, such as in-home care and respite support for family caregivers across the country. North Carolina received funds and has made them available through the Area Agency on Aging, which in our area is housed at the Piedmont Triad Regional Council. Several agencies in Forsyth County went through the application process to receive CARES funds and bring services to older adults and their families, locally.
Senior Services received funding to support its Meals-on-Wheels and Senior Lunch nutrition programs, which are working to provide balanced home-delivered meals to older adults throughout the community during the pandemic, and beyond.
Senior Services also received CARES funding to support its Home Care program, which provides personal care assistance to seniors in their home; and lastly received funding to assist with in-home respite support to families who are navigating memory loss while the Williams Adult Day Center is closed. The CARES funding has allowed the agency to continue providing care throughout the pandemic, and has helped them begin to address some of their existing waiting lists for service.
Senior Services will also be working with participants and their families on special technology initiatives aimed at reducing isolation and increasing connection and engagement during the pandemic. For the latest information about changes to Senior Services programs during the pandemic please visit seniorservicesinc.org/services/covid.
The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem also received CARES funding specifically targeted toward those family caregivers who are experiencing greater stress as a result of the pandemic. These caregivers may be at higher risk for health issues of their own, even while providing care for others. Through their CARES funded program, the Shepherd’s Center is able to offer frozen meals and yardwork to ease the stress of meal planning and maintaining safety around the yard.
Separate from the CARES funding, the Shepherd’s Center also offers a Caregiver Support Program which provides caregivers and care recipients weekly telephone companionship, bi-weekly virtual events, and monthly activity packs. This program is designed to break up the daily routine with opportunities for social engagement with volunteer callers as well as connection with other caregivers and care recipients. Seasonal treat bags and activity packs can be used at any time throughout the month as a respite from the daily routine.
Family Caregivers wishing to enroll in either of these programs must meet certain eligibility requirements. If you would like to learn more, or if you know a caregiver who might benefit, please contact Carol Ann Harris, FIA Program Assistant at charris@shepherdscenter.org or 336-748-0217.
Finally, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina applied for and received CARES funding which is being utilized in their Providence Community Meals Department to serve meals to seniors in Winston-Salem and surrounding communities. Their goal is to increase the availability of nutritious meals for older adults, and they began distributing food through the program in November.
Second Harvest Food Bank is partnering with 18 different sites to reach 1,135 seniors in 6 counties through this effort. They estimate they will provide over 60,000 meals by the programs conclusion in the fall. The program is allowing more seniors to stay at home, rather than venturing out to the grocery store, helping to lessen their potential COVID-19 exposure.
In Forsyth County, Second Harvest Food Bank is also partnering with Wake Health’s Food RX initiative to track health outcomes related to these meals. Early reports are showing that having access to nutritious meals is having a positive effect on older adults. Full results from this study will be made available at the conclusion of the program. For more information about Providence visit providencews.org; and for inquiries about Providence Community Meals, please contact Heather Martin at heather@providencews.org.
It is important to note that many of the issues being addressed by the CARES dollars — such as food insecurity, the need for caregiver support, respite and other support services such as adult day care, in-home personal care, and transportation — while exacerbated by the pandemic, existed well before COVID-19 began and will likely persist long after we are able to return to normal.
Agencies across our community work hard to continue to address the needs of older adults in a variety of ways and with a variety of funding sources. All money awarded through the CARES Act is temporary in nature and must be spent between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.