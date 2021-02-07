AGEWISE: CARES Act funding and area non profits

Finally, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina applied for and received CARES funding which is being utilized in their Providence Community Meals Department to serve meals to seniors in Winston-Salem and surrounding communities. Their goal is to increase the availability of nutritious meals for older adults, and they began distributing food through the program in November.

Second Harvest Food Bank is partnering with 18 different sites to reach 1,135 seniors in 6 counties through this effort. They estimate they will provide over 60,000 meals by the programs conclusion in the fall. The program is allowing more seniors to stay at home, rather than venturing out to the grocery store, helping to lessen their potential COVID-19 exposure.

In Forsyth County, Second Harvest Food Bank is also partnering with Wake Health’s Food RX initiative to track health outcomes related to these meals. Early reports are showing that having access to nutritious meals is having a positive effect on older adults. Full results from this study will be made available at the conclusion of the program. For more information about Providence visit providencews.org; and for inquiries about Providence Community Meals, please contact Heather Martin at heather@providencews.org.