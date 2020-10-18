AGEWISE: Changes to the annual Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event

For more information on the 2020 Evening for Alzheimer’s Care and all the ways you can participate in supporting seniors living with memory loss and their families visit seniorservicesinc.org/2020efac or contact Melissa Wilson, Director of Giving and Events, at mwilson@seniorservicesinc.org or by calling 336-725-0907 with any questions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Q: My husband and I have greatly missed being able to attend live theater shows and musical performances during the pandemic. Are there any options to view theatre and music events?

BW

Answer: The coronavirus pandemic has had a tremendous impact on local theatre and musical performance groups. Most have had to cancel their planned seasons for 2020 due to the safety protocols that have been put in place during the pandemic. But in the spirit of “the show must go on” several local groups are providing different creative options for their fans and supporters to enjoy great entertainment even during these uncertain times. Below is a compilation of information from several local groups: