AGEWISE: Changes to the annual Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event

Q: How will the annual Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event with Senior Services work this year?
Answer: The Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event, an annual fundraising gala supporting the work at Senior Services’ Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center will — for the first time — be completely virtual, free, and open to the public. The livestream begins at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23. Registration is free, but required at https://www.accelevents.com/e/EFAC2020. During the event you will have the chance to learn more about the Williams Center and hear directly from families who are navigating a memory loss diagnosis and who have been touched by the Williams Center and the community’s support of its work. The host for the evening will be WXII’s Lanie Pope.
The Oct. 23 Evening for Alzheimer’s Care online gala represents the culmination of a month-long virtual celebration and fundraising effort which includes a 2020 Alzheimer’s Care fundraising challenge and an online auction. The online auction starts Sunday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. You can expect to see a number wonderful items up for auction such as art, getaway packages, sports memorabilia and more. Bidding runs through 9 p.m. the evening of the 23rd.
Your support of the 2020 Evening for Alzheimer’s Care virtual events allows Senior Services to care for families navigating an Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other memory loss diagnosis, provides critical scholarship and donation dollars to assist these families in getting the respite, personal care and stimulating activity they need for their loved ones at the Williams Adult Day Center.
For more information on the 2020 Evening for Alzheimer’s Care and all the ways you can participate in supporting seniors living with memory loss and their families visit seniorservicesinc.org/2020efac or contact Melissa Wilson, Director of Giving and Events, at mwilson@seniorservicesinc.org or by calling 336-725-0907 with any questions.
Q: My husband and I have greatly missed being able to attend live theater shows and musical performances during the pandemic. Are there any options to view theatre and music events?
Answer: The coronavirus pandemic has had a tremendous impact on local theatre and musical performance groups. Most have had to cancel their planned seasons for 2020 due to the safety protocols that have been put in place during the pandemic. But in the spirit of “the show must go on” several local groups are providing different creative options for their fans and supporters to enjoy great entertainment even during these uncertain times. Below is a compilation of information from several local groups:
The North Carolina Black Repertory Company is planning to have streaming broadcasts of several shows during the next few months. The first of these will be “The Resurrection of Alice” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. This will be followed by a holiday show, “The Nativity According to the Gospels,” from Dec. 18-20. There are other virtual performances planned for February, as well. The Company is hoping to return to in person live performances by the Spring/Summer of 2021 and to conduct the annual National Black Theatre Festival in August (Aug. 2-7, 2021) which was canceled this year. Visit the Company’s website, ncblackrep.org, or call 336-723-2266 for additional details including ticket information.
The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance has been offering outdoor performances the last few months at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd. Lawn seating is limited to 50 attendees with social distancing and mask requirements in place. The Alliance’s next show will be a comedy, “Devil Boys from Beyond,” with performances scheduled for Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31 with tickets priced at $25. Call 336-723-7777 or visit the Alliance website, theatrealliance.ws, for more information.
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem recently presented “The 10 Minute Play Festival” on its Facebook page. A different 10-20 minute play from local playwrights was conducted each night for seven evenings. The Little Theatre has now posted these plays for viewing on its You Tube channel. The plays are free to view and donations to the Little Theatre are appreciated. Visit The Little Theatre website, ltofws.org, or call 336-725-4001 for more details about the seven plays and how to access them for viewing.
The Winston-Salem Symphony is offering virtual music performances on Mondays and Fridays at 8 p.m. Mondays’ feature “Musician Moments” in which members of the symphony perform short musical offerings and Friday evenings have “Camera 1” which provides actual Winston-Salem Symphony performances from the last few years either captured on-camera or accompanied with still photos. New performances of “Musician Moment” and “Camera 1” are made available each Monday and Friday at 8 p.m. and all the past performances are available for viewing on the Symphony’s website at wssymphony.org. For questions they can be reached at 336-464-0145 as well.
Enjoying a performance while supporting the local arts is a wonderful way to give back. These local groups offer a variety of shows that can suit everyone’s taste. In addition, having virtual performances keeps everyone safe in the comfort of their own home.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
