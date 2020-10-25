AGEWISE: Communication issues in the time of COVID-19

Q: I wear hearing aids and wearing a mask is causing some issues for me. In addition, I can no longer read other people’s lips. Any suggestions?

JC

Answer: Engaging in successful communication with others while wearing a mask and distancing is especially difficult for people who have difficulty hearing. Even managing the correct placement of hearing aids while wearing a mask can be tricky. There are a few things you can consider which may help in situations where you may not be able to hear clearly.

You can prepare ahead to keep interactions brief, if possible. Try to communicate by email, video call, or if possible, have a loved one with you for help communicating. If you are comfortable disclosing that you cannot hear well, you might consider having a handwritten or digital message prepared ahead to let the person you are going to converse with know you have difficulty hearing at times. Feel free to let others know what they can do to help — for example, asking that anything detailed be written down or requesting the person move to a quieter location for you to hear more clearly.