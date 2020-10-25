AGEWISE: Communication issues in the time of COVID-19

Q: I wear hearing aids and wearing a mask is causing some issues for me. In addition, I can no longer read other people’s lips. Any suggestions?
Answer: Engaging in successful communication with others while wearing a mask and distancing is especially difficult for people who have difficulty hearing. Even managing the correct placement of hearing aids while wearing a mask can be tricky. There are a few things you can consider which may help in situations where you may not be able to hear clearly.
You can prepare ahead to keep interactions brief, if possible. Try to communicate by email, video call, or if possible, have a loved one with you for help communicating. If you are comfortable disclosing that you cannot hear well, you might consider having a handwritten or digital message prepared ahead to let the person you are going to converse with know you have difficulty hearing at times. Feel free to let others know what they can do to help — for example, asking that anything detailed be written down or requesting the person move to a quieter location for you to hear more clearly.
Technology can be a big help, too, for improved communications. There are a variety of talk-to- text apps available such as Google Live Transcribe, Ava and Otter which can be downloaded to most smart phones. These apps can be paired with a wireless microphone to enhance speech at a distance. Most of the talk- to-text apps are free.
If you use hearing aids, wearing a mask for long periods of time or taking it on and off throughout the day may cause problems. Using a mask with tie ups instead of ear loops can help ensure your hearing aids stay in place. An additional option is to secure your hearing aid device to eye glass straps to keep them in place.
There are also clear masks, called the Communicator Surgical Mask, which should be more widely available in time. These masks will allow people to see the mouths of people they are talking to and aid in more clear communication, especially for people who read lips or are experiencing hearing loss. Visit safenclear.com for updates on when these masks will be available. You may even wish to search YouTube for some tutorials on how to make your own a clear mask at home.
Q: I take care of my mom, who has dementia. I thought I heard about a special conference by dementia expert and educator, Teepa Snow. Do you know any more information?
Answer: We did find out there is a symposium featuring Teepa Snow offered by the nonprofit Adult Children of Aging Parents (ACAP). For more information about this event and ACAP we reached out to Frances Hall, the founder and executive director of ACAPcommunity.
ACAPcommunity is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides information, resources, support and community for adults as they care for their aging parents and for themselves. ACAP provides free educational programs, based on nationally validated curriculum which are offered through monthly programs, audio podcasts, and annual conferences. Although designed for adult-child caregivers, ACAP programs are open to all.
The Teepa Snow conference you heard of is one of the educational conferences currently being offered. "Welcome to My World: The Challenges of Dementia Caregiving” is slated for Friday, Oct. 30, 1-3:45 p.m. The program is a collaborative offering of ACAPcommunity and local ACAP chapters in North Carolina (Hickory, Statesville, Winston-Salem, and Guilford County) and Pennsylvania (Centre County).
Snow, world-renowned dementia expert and educator, is the program presenter. She is a dementia-care education specialist with a background in occupational therapy and has over 40 years in clinical practice. The free event will be offered via Zoom. The symposium is open to anyone interested in learning more about dementia, personally or professionally, without regard to location. Attendees will gain an overview of dementia and its various forms and learn about the physiology of brain changes, recent research findings, pharmacological advances, and specific tips for interacting with and caring for a loved one or client with dementia. Registration is required, and space is limited. Maximum capacity is 500. If you are interested, register soon at tinyurl.com/acapnow to secure your spot.
In addition to this conference ACAP offers educational programs each month that provide evidence-based information and best practices, and their speakers are local content experts. Currently, area ACAP chapters are offering 1-2 educational programs each month. The day and time of the programs vary. For more information about ACAP chapters and programs, including monthly virtual programs and audio podcasts that address a variety of topics related to aging and family caregiving, please visit www.ACAPcommunity.org.
There is an ACAP chapter in Winston-Salem and, because of COVID-19, all their programs are virtual, conducted via Zoom or Facebook Live. Even with virtual programs, they offer information about local resources, and provide podcasts that address many issues that arise as we care for aging loved ones. Podcasts may be downloaded from the chapter’s website (acapwinston-salem.org) or ACAPcommunity’s website (www.acapcommunity.org). In addition, if you have questions or would like to receive information each month email info@ACAPWinston-Salem.org or call 336-652-0474.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
