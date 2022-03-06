AGEWISE: Connecting through the arts

Q: When is the next Creative Connections art class?—CA

Answer: In January, Senior Services began partnering with the Sawtooth School of Visual Arts, 40+ Stage Company, and Aaron Bachelder, a local drumming instructor, to launch a new series of arts classes for seniors in our community. Classes are held in Senior Services’ Creative Connections Studio (2895 Shorefair Drive) which provides space for acting lessons, visual arts classes, and hand drumming lessons. These artistic courses will be offered free of charge to local seniors who are age 60 and above. The next class open for registration is silk scarf dying which will take place on Thursday, March 17, from 10 a.m. until noon. A full list of upcoming classes can be found at seniorservicesinc.org/creative-connections-art-classes.

Research has demonstrated that arts and creativity focused activities promote healthy aging and that participation in the arts has been shown to lower the risk of dementia onset, decrease perceptions of pain, help relieve stress, and improve mood. Additionally, participating in the arts decreases social isolation and provides meaning and purpose as individuals have a need to engage in self-expression.