AGEWISE: Connecting through the arts

Q: When is the next Creative Connections art class?—CA
Answer: In January, Senior Services began partnering with the Sawtooth School of Visual Arts, 40+ Stage Company, and Aaron Bachelder, a local drumming instructor, to launch a new series of arts classes for seniors in our community. Classes are held in Senior Services’ Creative Connections Studio (2895 Shorefair Drive) which provides space for acting lessons, visual arts classes, and hand drumming lessons. These artistic courses will be offered free of charge to local seniors who are age 60 and above. The next class open for registration is silk scarf dying which will take place on Thursday, March 17, from 10 a.m. until noon. A full list of upcoming classes can be found at seniorservicesinc.org/creative-connections-art-classes.
Research has demonstrated that arts and creativity focused activities promote healthy aging and that participation in the arts has been shown to lower the risk of dementia onset, decrease perceptions of pain, help relieve stress, and improve mood. Additionally, participating in the arts decreases social isolation and provides meaning and purpose as individuals have a need to engage in self-expression.
Many senior residents experienced a great deal of social isolation and depression due to the social distancing requirements of the pandemic. The in-person classes will allow seniors to re-engage in the community by interacting with others while learning something new and having fun. The classes are designed for people of all artistic backgrounds, including people with no experience in the arts at all. Classes will be conducted in accordance with state and local guidelines related to COVID-19.
For more information about the classes or to register for the upcoming silk scarf dying class, visit seniorservicesinc.org/creative-connections-art-classes or contact Melissa Smith, Creative Connections director, at 336-721-6954.
Q: I heard about a new strength and balance class at the Rowan County Library. Is there something similar here in Forsyth County?—MB
Answer: You’re in luck! The Otago Strength and Balance Program hosted at the Rowan County Public Library is a new hybrid class provided by Winston-Salem State University Physical Therapy (PT) & Occupational Therapy (OT) department through funding provided by the National Council on Aging. While the in-person sessions are offered at the Rowan County Library, local residents, who do not wish to travel have the option of participating in the live classes via Zoom from the comfort of their own homes. The program is free of charge. Classes will meet once a week on Fridays from 12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m. beginning March 18 and running through May 6.
Prior to starting class, participants will have the opportunity to undergo a virtual baseline assessment, where a Physical Therapist/Occupational Therapist will walk them through a series of tests to determine if any customizations to the program will be necessary for them. Participants will also be partnered with a Winston-Salem State University Physical Therapy student as a “remote coach.” Students will connect with participants regularly to help them stay on track with completing regular exercises between classes and help ensure that participants are working toward their goals.
For instructions to sign up or more information about the Otago Strength and Balance Program email aclfallsgrant@wssu.edu.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.