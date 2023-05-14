Q: I just got laid off. I want to find another job, but I am worried that potential employers will think I’m too old. Any tips?

Answer: You are not alone in this concern. Increasing numbers of people are choosing to continue work later in life. A recent AARP survey reported that 51 percent of older adults say they continue to stay in the work force past traditional retirement age for the financial and health benefits. People today are generally experiencing longer life expectancy and better health as they age than previous generations. This along with advanced technology and increased education has extended the ability to stay in the labor force for many. There are things that older job seekers can do to make themselves more marketable in today’s employment market.

Brush up and update your skills. Even if you have worked in the same industry for a number of years there are usually opportunities to increase your knowledge base about trends and new technology.

Don’t be afraid to pivot. Research career paths that are in high demand, such as healthcare, personal services, and information technologies. Consider how your past experience and skills may translate into a different career path.

Go back to school. Community colleges can be a great place to receive additional training and education to move in a new career direction.

Learn or relearn a second language. Being bilingual or having at least a functional ability to speak a second language could make you a more competitive job candidate.

Be prepared for the opportunity. Once you’ve secured an interview, don’t be afraid to address your age and experience right up front. For example, you could say, “I’ve been in this industry a long time. Let me tell you how that can help you.”

Show you are savvy when it comes to current social media by having an updated profile and connections on LinkedIn. Lastly, look at specialized job sites for seniors. Most sites are free. Seniors4hire.org is for seniors over 50 and Retirementjobs.com is another site that lets you browse jobs by state and has a three-minute pre-interview to help you tailor your job search. In addition, AARP has a listing of local jobs online at https//jobs.aarp.org.

Goodwill Industries provides job training and assists with securing employment, as well. For more information, contact them at 336-724-3621 or goodwillwnc.org. For other local job postings, check ncesc.com, the website of the NC Division of Employment Security. You can also visit ncdhhs.gov/dvrs, the site for NC Vocational Rehabilitation Services, or call 336-784-2700.

Q: I’ve heard May is mental health awareness month. What do I need to know?

Answer: According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act and plays a role in how people handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental Health Awareness Month is celebrated each May to bring greater awareness and support to people living with mental health challenges and to reduce the stigma of mental illness. After all, mental illness (even among older adults) is more common than many people think. 14.5 percent of U.S. adults aged 50 and older (16.9 million people) live with a mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder.

There are many types of mental illnesses and a variety of factors that can contribute to developing them, including genetics, family history, trauma, and environment. Dementia, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder are mental health conditions commonly present in older adults. It is important to remember that maintaining good health is not just about our physical bodies. Doing our best to maintain our mental and emotional health also contributes to helping us live our best lives. The following tips can be helpful for managing your mental health:

Be sure to take all your medications as prescribed.

Seek out social interaction throughout the week, when possible. Periods of isolation are linked to loneliness and a higher risk of depression.

Stay active. Physical activity can be a very effective way to improve mood and decrease anxiety. Simple activities like taking a walk can improve mood and overall health.

Talk to friends and loved ones. Share how you’re feeling and be a listening ear for others to do the same.

Paying attention to your mental health is essential to overall well-being. If you or a loved one is struggling help is available. Talk to your personal physician or mental health provider for assistance and more information.