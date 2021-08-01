AGEWISE: Coping with criticism while caregiving

2. Ignore your immediate response. While you’re listening to what your critic has to say, try to push down the gut reactions that come with being challenged and put on the spot. Instead of becoming argumentative or leading the conversation with justifications, try to be objective when weighing the importance of the criticism. Don’t be afraid to take time to think about your response and ask to discuss the matter more later. Remember, it’s important to take the time to consider their point of view and address the situation when tensions are not as high.

3. Learn how to detach. Even when you’re willing to listen to what your critic has to say and respond in a polite and respectful manner, there may be times when you are forced to deal with people who seem to only make comments for the sake of being critical. In these situations, it may feel like nothing you do is ever good enough. Although it’s important to keep in mind that this kind of criticism usually has to do more with the person dishing it out than the person receiving it, it can be still be hurtful. In cases like this, it may be most helpful to learn how to see their comments for what they are and not take them personally.