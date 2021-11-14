AGEWISE: Difficulty adjusting to daylight saving time

Q: My wife was recently diagnosed with dementia, and I am worried that daylight saving time has having an adverse effect on her. What are some ways that I can help her cope with the time change?

—SJ

Answer: The transition to and from daylight saving time can be difficult for people living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

If your wife is showing increased signs of confusion at sunset, has disruption in sleeping patterns, is going to bed sooner, is hungry earlier than usual, appears to be overwhelmed or exhausted, or seems more agitated and confused overall, daylight saving time may be a factor. Try to remain patient. Remember that disrupting your wife’s schedule, even by only an hour, can be extremely unnerving for her.

Human beings have natural circadian rhythms that respond to sunlight. Losing even one hour of it can cause many people to undergo physiological and emotional changes, which can be dramatically heightened in individuals living with dementia. For many people who have dementia, keeping to a routine is important. The fact that the days are shorter can be upsetting and lead to confusion, irritability and tendencies toward wandering.