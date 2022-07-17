AGEWISE: Donating to Christmas in July

Q: I remember donating hygiene items and cleaning supplies to help seniors at the beginning of the pandemic for Christmas in July. Is that still a thing? — SLC

Answer: Senior Services’ Christmas in July drive began in 2003 as a way to help the older adults who were on the Meals-on-Wheels waiting list by providing them with a small supply of shelf-stable food and a few basic household necessities. Over the years, the campaign has grown to provide assistance for participants in Senior Services’ programs across the entire agency.

The need to help older adults continues to be great, especially now. Many people in general are feeling the financial impact of inflation and residual effects from the pandemic. The effect on seniors who live with limited financial resources is especially severe, particularly when they face unanticipated increases in monthly expenses like rent. Some are forced to make difficult choices between purchasing household items, medication, and even food.

Recognizing the importance of this campaign to older adults in our community, Piedmont Federal Savings Bank has partnered with Senior Services for several years to help spread the word throughout the community and help collect vitally needed health, hygiene, and household cleaning supplies. Throughout the month of July, Piedmont Federal Savings bank branches in Forsyth County will have big red boxes to collect comfort and care items such as shampoo, deodorant, razors, and incontinence supplies.

Having access to these necessities is critical for seniors who are aging at home. Donating to Christmas in July is a simple, but meaningful way for the local community to get involved and help ease that burden. Donations can also be delivered to Senior Services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 2895 Shorefair Drive. A wish list of frequently requested items can be found on the Senior Services website at seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-july-2022.

In addition to donating items, there are other ways to help. You can make a financial contribution online, or send a check by mail that will be used toward the purchase of needed supplies. To donate online:

• Click the “Donate Now” button in the top right corner of the screen.

• Designate the gift for Christmas in July.

Checks may be mailed to Senior Services at 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Be sure to write “Christmas in July” in the memo line.

Q: I am confused about the type of therapy that was recommended for my son after he recently had a stroke. What is the difference between physical therapy and occupational therapy? — KS

Answer: The type of therapy recommended for a patient will depend on the person’s condition and specific needs. The most basic difference between physical therapy (PT) and occupational therapy (OT) is that physical therapy focuses on improving the patient's ability to move their body whereas occupational therapy focuses on improving a patient's ability to perform everyday activities.

The overall goal of physical therapy tends to be restoring or improving range of motion, strength, and movement; preventing conditions from worsening; decreasing pain; and educating patients on ways to maintain functionality. Physical therapy may be recommended to help recover from injuries or surgical procedures; manage pain from injuries or chronic conditions, or to help patients get back on their feet after occurrences like heart attacks or strokes. Not only do physical therapist focus on rehabilitating motor skills, but they also work with patients to develop treatment plans that may help prevent future injuries or surgeries.

Although the two disciplines may seem similar, occupational therapy focuses more on modifying or adapting everyday activities that a person needs or wants to do in a way that promotes independence. Occupational therapists may help improve a patient’s ability to perform tasks that require fine motor skills, like buttoning a shirt, or they may help identify changes that can be made in a person’s daily routine or environment that will help them successfully complete the task, like incorporating adaptive clothing with Velcro or easy to manage closures into their wardrobe. Occupational therapy may also involve teaching the patient strategies for managing stress and educating caregivers on how to effectively support the patient.

Both types of therapy are intended to help improve a person’s quality of life. If a person notices that they are having difficulty performing day to day tasks, like getting dressed or picking up objects, occupational therapy may be able to help. For someone who is experiencing pain in a particular body part, physical therapy may be an option. Speaking with a health care professional about specific conditions and the benefits of each type of therapy can help someone choose which option will be best.