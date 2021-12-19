AGEWISE: Educational outreach available on dementia

Q: Several of the seniors in my church are experiencing different phases of dementia. Are there ways that members of the congregation can help them and their caregivers? — SI
Answer: We reached out to our friends at Partners Health Management for a response to your question. Here is their response: The Geriatric Adult Specialty Team (GAST) at Partners Health Management can help congregations and faith-based communities wishing to support their fellow parishioners who are living with dementia. GAST provides free information, education and training to religious groups related to geriatric (older adult) behavioral health, including the various forms of dementia and memory loss. We understand that some of the greatest challenges in caring for loved ones experiencing dementia may be the personality and behavior changes that occur. GAST can help caregivers understand the signs and symptoms of dementia, how to maintain their loved one’s safety, and how to cope with the decline caused by dementia.
GAST provides one- and two-hour trainings free of charge to any size faith-based group requesting them. They frequently provide training to specific church groups and seniors’ groups, as well as entire congregations. The GAST team is comprised of dedicated licensed behavioral health clinicians, nurses and other behavioral health professionals that will tailor training to your needs.
In addition to training about dementia, they also offer training on crisis management, depression and anxiety, and other behavioral health conditions that impact older members of our communities in unique ways. GAST trainers are licensed to provide free continuing-education credits to anyone in the community who may require credits for employment, as well.
If you are interested in training, please email GAST@partnersbhm.org or call our local team leader, Dawn Lillard, RN, BSN, CDP at 980-925-7445.
Q: Can you tell me how I can get a new printed copy of the Directory of Services for Older Adults in Forsyth County? — DB
Answer: The Directory of Services for Older Adults in Forsyth County — available online and in a printed booklet form — includes a variety of telephone numbers and websites for nonprofit human service agencies and organizations as well as paid advertisers that offer help and information to older adults residing in the county.
The last printed edition of the directory was published for 2020-21. The next printed edition of the directory will print in 2023. There are still plenty of copies of the 2020-21 edition available for people who don’t already have a copy or would like another to share with a friend. Contact the Senior Services’ Help Line at (336)724-2040 or helpline@seniorservicesinc.org to request a printed copy, but remember, the online edition of the directory is continually updated and available to anyone with internet access any time of day.
To access the online version of The Directory of Services for Older Adults in Forsyth County, visit the Senior Services website at http://seniorservicesinc.org/resources/directory. Within each service category, you will find a list of local resources that are available to assist you.
If you find the need for more specific information or education about a particular topic in the directory, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Services’ Help Line. You can connect with our staff at the telephone and email address above or by filling out a secure online intake form at http://seniorservicesinc.org/ask-for-help/.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.