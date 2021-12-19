AGEWISE: Educational outreach available on dementia

Q: Several of the seniors in my church are experiencing different phases of dementia. Are there ways that members of the congregation can help them and their caregivers? — SI

Answer: We reached out to our friends at Partners Health Management for a response to your question. Here is their response: The Geriatric Adult Specialty Team (GAST) at Partners Health Management can help congregations and faith-based communities wishing to support their fellow parishioners who are living with dementia. GAST provides free information, education and training to religious groups related to geriatric (older adult) behavioral health, including the various forms of dementia and memory loss. We understand that some of the greatest challenges in caring for loved ones experiencing dementia may be the personality and behavior changes that occur. GAST can help caregivers understand the signs and symptoms of dementia, how to maintain their loved one’s safety, and how to cope with the decline caused by dementia.