AGEWISE: Evening for Alzheimer’s Care

Q: Will the annual Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event be virtual again this year?
NE
Answer: The Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event, an annual fundraising gala supporting the work at Senior Services’ Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center will once again be primarily virtual, free, and open to the public. The live stream begins at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. During the event, you will have the chance to learn more about the Williams Adult Day Center and hear directly from families who are navigating a memory-loss diagnosis and who have been touched by the Williams Center and the community’s support of its work. WXII’s Lanie Pope will also share about her experiences as a caregiver.
The Evening for Alzheimer’s Care online gala represents the culmination of a month-long virtual celebration and fundraising effort that includes a 2021 Alzheimer’s Care fundraising challenge and an online auction. The online auction starts at 5 p.m. Friday. You can expect to see a number wonderful items up for auction such as art, electronics, getaway packages, jewelry, indoor and outdoor household décor and more. Bidding runs through 9 p.m. Nov. 5. Fully vaccinated and masked guests can preview the auction items in-person at Senior Services (2895 Shorefair Drive) from 3-5 p.m. Nov 5.
Your support of the 2021 Evening for Alzheimer’s Care virtual events may be tax-deductible and will go towards supporting the award-winning Williams Adult Day Center, helping to provide scholarships for people who are living with memory loss to attend the Williams Center. Getting involved in the Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event ensures that Seniors Services is able to continue helping people living with memory loss and providing support for their families.
In addition to participating in the silent auction and attending the virtual gala on Nov. 5, you can get involved in supporting this important work over the next two weeks by making donations online and challenging your friends to do the same through the Evening for Alzheimer’s Care 2021 Challenge. This “Challenge” allows the community to set up their own fundraising pages, invite their friends and family to join in their fundraising efforts, create personalized donation goals, and share why this cause is near and dear to their hearts.
It is easy to join the Alzheimer’s Care 2021 Challenge and engage your friends in supporting this worthy cause. Your individualized link can be shared through social media, email, or text with your networks. Visit seniorservicesinc.org/postings/join-the-alzheimers-care-2021-challenge/ to find more information about registering as an individual fundraiser or setting up a special group or team fundraising challenge.
For more information on the 2021 Evening for Alzheimer’s Care and all the ways to participate in supporting seniors living with memory loss and their families visit seniorservicesinc.org/efac2021/ or contact Emily Ultan, Development Manager, at eultan@seniorservicesinc.org or by calling 336-721-3408 with any questions.
Q: I enjoyed the safety tips that you shared last week about preparing for the seasons to change. Do you have any information on preparing for disasters/emergencies in general?
DS
Answer: Emergencies and disasters such as home fires and inclement weather are certainly not limited to the changing seasons. It’s important to be prepared year-round. One resource for getting prepared is ready.gov/be-informed. This website helps you identify what types of disasters and hazards may affect your geographic area, how to get emergency alerts, and provides resources for your family to develop emergency preparedness plans.
Another great resource is the Red Cross. The Lewisville Branch Library is hosting several virtual and in-person events to help people of all ages get prepared as a part of their American Red Cross Week from Monday, Oct. 25-Nov. 5. On Monday, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. the Red Cross will present a program at the Lewisville Branch Library called, “Red Cross Ready.” This presentation will teach individuals how to create a disaster preparedness kit and the simple steps that one can take to protect their families, pets, and homes in disaster situations. On Tuesday Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. the Red Cross will present a session specifically for seniors and their caregivers. This program will help older adults, and those who participate in their care, think through important issues that may particularly impact seniors in an emergency such as having a list of medications and medical providers on hand.
For more information about American Red Cross Week at the Lewisville Branch Library, email Sue deGuzman at deguzmse@forsyth.cc or call 336-703-2940.