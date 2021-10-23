AGEWISE: Evening for Alzheimer’s Care

Answer: Emergencies and disasters such as home fires and inclement weather are certainly not limited to the changing seasons. It’s important to be prepared year-round. One resource for getting prepared is ready.gov/be-informed . This website helps you identify what types of disasters and hazards may affect your geographic area, how to get emergency alerts, and provides resources for your family to develop emergency preparedness plans.

Another great resource is the Red Cross. The Lewisville Branch Library is hosting several virtual and in-person events to help people of all ages get prepared as a part of their American Red Cross Week from Monday, Oct. 25-Nov. 5. On Monday, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. the Red Cross will present a program at the Lewisville Branch Library called, “Red Cross Ready.” This presentation will teach individuals how to create a disaster preparedness kit and the simple steps that one can take to protect their families, pets, and homes in disaster situations. On Tuesday Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. the Red Cross will present a session specifically for seniors and their caregivers. This program will help older adults, and those who participate in their care, think through important issues that may particularly impact seniors in an emergency such as having a list of medications and medical providers on hand.