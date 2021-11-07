AGEWISE: Event brings attention to frequency of earthquakes

International ShakeOut Day is always the third Thursday in October, but participants can choose another date, or even several dates to practice how to respond in different situations, so it’s not too late to make your plan and practice.

For more information or to register for The Great Shake Out visit shakeout.org. For information about general earthquake safety and how to prepare for an earthquake visit cdc.gov/disasters/earthquakes/index.html.

Q: I felt safe attending outdoor artistic events over the summer, but now that the weather has changed, are there any options for indoor performances that have safety protocols in place?

— BW

Answer: The fresh air of summer, coupled with the pre-delta variant decrease in COVID-19 cases offered a pleasant respite from some of the safety restrictions that limited options for entertainment. To add an additional level of safety many local theatrical companies pivoted to offer outdoor performances that allowed for increased social distancing.

As colder weather approaches, local performance venues have implemented protocols that are intended to assure guests that their safety is a priority, while continuing to provide artistic experiences that enrich and inspire.