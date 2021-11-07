AGEWISE: Event brings attention to frequency of earthquakes

Q: My grandson wants me to have an earthquake drill at home for the “Great Shake Out.” What is that?
— MC
Answer: This may come as a surprise, but according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, there have been 32 earthquakes in North Carolina in the last 12 months. The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports that since 1735 North Carolina has experienced 23 damaging earthquakes. In fact, small earthquakes occur frequently across the globe and go unnoticed by most people.
While the majority of earthquakes in North Carolina are of low magnitude and cause little damage, it is important to know how to safely respond in case a larger earthquake was to occur in our area.
The “Great Shake Out” is an international movement to increase earthquake awareness by promoting annual global earthquake drills on International ShakeOut Day. Individuals, families, schools, businesses and organizations are encouraged to register to participate in the world’s largest earthquake drill at shakeout.org.
The website offers information about earthquake safety and resources to help individuals and groups plan and host their own earthquake drills as a part of the larger movement. Participants are also asked to personalize the experience based on their own routines and lifestyle. The goal is to imagine that a real earthquake has occurred and practice how to safely respond. They encourage including modifications for individuals that may use assistive devices such as canes and wheelchairs.
International ShakeOut Day is always the third Thursday in October, but participants can choose another date, or even several dates to practice how to respond in different situations, so it’s not too late to make your plan and practice.
For more information or to register for The Great Shake Out visit shakeout.org. For information about general earthquake safety and how to prepare for an earthquake visit cdc.gov/disasters/earthquakes/index.html.
Q: I felt safe attending outdoor artistic events over the summer, but now that the weather has changed, are there any options for indoor performances that have safety protocols in place?
— BW
Answer: The fresh air of summer, coupled with the pre-delta variant decrease in COVID-19 cases offered a pleasant respite from some of the safety restrictions that limited options for entertainment. To add an additional level of safety many local theatrical companies pivoted to offer outdoor performances that allowed for increased social distancing.
As colder weather approaches, local performance venues have implemented protocols that are intended to assure guests that their safety is a priority, while continuing to provide artistic experiences that enrich and inspire.
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem operates several performance venues with safety protocols in place for indoor performances and exhibits. These venues include Hanesbrands Theater, Reynolds Place Theatre, Mountcastle Forum/Theatre, Arboreal Gallery, Every Corner Gallery, Coffee Park Arts, and the Sawtooth School for Visual Arts. According to the Arts Council of Winston Salem website, masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status, and all patrons, performers and stage crew members (18 years and older) attending/working events and performances at Arts Council’s campus will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR lab test result from 72 hours prior to the scheduled event that they plan to attend.
The Winston-Salem Symphony is a “Count on Me NC” certified business and has a similar safety protocol in place for its performances. Patrons age 18 and over attending Winston-Salem Symphony concerts must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR lab test result from within 72 hours prior to a scheduled concert. Documentation can be provided by presenting a photo of your CDC vaccination card on your phone, the CDC vaccination card itself, or another printed document that verifies vaccination.
To view and purchase tickets for upcoming events at The Arts Council of Winston-Salem facilities visit intothearts.org/events-info or visit wssymphony.org/events/list/ to learn more about the Winston-Salem Symphony’s 2021-2022 performances. A broader listing of area events can be found at cityofthearts.com/.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.