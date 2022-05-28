AGEWISE: Event brings awareness to issue of elder abuse

Q: Will the Piedmont Triad Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll be in person this year? — KS

Answer: Last year, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council Area Agency on Aging hosted a virtual event to recognize Elder Abuse Awareness Day, but this year, the Annual Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll is back as an in-person event. The “Walk, Stroll and Roll” event will be held on Saturday, June 18 at Triad Park in Kernersville and is meant to raise continued awareness about elder abuse and ways to prevent it. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. There will be music, entertainment, food, and free document shredding.

Elder abuse refers to intentional or negligent acts by a caregiver or trusted individual that cause harm to a vulnerable older adult. It comes in many forms such as:

• Neglect

• Physical abuse

• Sexual abuse

• Financial exploitation

• Emotional abuse

• Failure to intervene when there are signs of self-neglect

As many as 1 in 10 older adults is abused or neglected each year in the United States, and only 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse ever comes to the attention of authorities. Statistics also show that older women are more likely to be victimized and mistreated, and the abuse is most often perpetrated by a family member. Individuals who live with dementia, a mental health diagnosis, issues related to substance abuse, or are socially isolated are also more likely than others to be at risk for elder abuse.

The warning signs that someone may be experiencing elder abuse can vary depending on the type of abuse. However, here are a few things to be on the lookout for:

• Bruises or other signs of physical trauma, such as burns or blisters

• Difficulty sitting or moving due to injury to the pelvic area

• Withdrawal from normal activities, unexplained anxiety or unusual behavior

• Unattended medical needs, unusual weight loss, poor hygiene, or bedsores

• Sudden changes in bank accounts, altered wills, or unusual bank withdrawals or checks written as loans or gifts

If you suspect abuse, report it. You should call the police or contact adult protective services at your local department of social services. You do not need to prove that abuse is happening to make a report. The number for Forsyth County Adult Protective Services is 336-703-3503.

For more information about elder abuse, visit the Piedmont Triad Area Agency on Aging website, ptrc.org/services/area-agency-on-aging/long-term-care/what-is-elder-abuse.

You can also help bring awareness to this important issue by participating in the 11th Annual Elder Abuse Awareness Walk, Stroll and Roll. Remember this year it is back in person at Triad Park in Kernersville. Registration for the Saturday, June 18 event starts at 9 a.m. Registration forms can also be found online at ptrc.org/services/area-agency-on-aging/elder-abuse-awareness-walk. For more information, contact Kim Johnson at 336-904-0300.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.