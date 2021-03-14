AGEWISE: Events planned for March for Meals

— MB

Answer: In an effort to get more people vaccinated the Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) is providing Forsyth County residents who do not have transportation rides to vaccine sites at no cost. Funding for this opportunity comes from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Forsyth residents eligible for the vaccine should call 336-727-2000 at least 24 to 48 hours in advance of their scheduled vaccination appointment to schedule transportation to the site. After a language is chosen, callers simply need to press zero and an operator will come on the line to assist them. Let the staff person know you are seeking vaccine transportation. Please be sure to have the following information ready: name of rider, address, phone number, date and time of your vaccine appointment, and the vaccine site location. WSTA will need to know if the person needing the ride has challenges with mobility or uses a wheelchair.

WSTA will pick riders up at their residence and return them home after the vaccine appointment. Although WSTA will not be able to wait while riders receive their shot, staff will schedule a return trip one hour after they are dropped off at the location.