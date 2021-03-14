AGEWISE: Events planned for March for Meals

Q: Is Senior Services involved with March for Meals this year? What is happening in the community to support Meals-on-Wheels?
— BK
Answer: Yes, every March since 2002 Meals-on-Wheels programs across the country join together in celebrating March for Meals. This national campaign, spearheaded by Meals on Wheels America, commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years of age and older.
Here in Forsyth County, Senior Services celebrates “March for Meals” by spreading awareness of its nutrition programs — Meals-on-Wheels and Senior Lunch (a group meal program), and the growing need for the community’s involvement in them.
Typically, a well-known member of the community would personally deliver hot meals to program participants. Due to COVID-19, this year looks a little different. Instead, mayors from each city in Forsyth County will sign a proclamation making the month of March “March for Meals” month and will reach out by phone to a volunteer and/or participant receiving meals from Senior Services’ Meals-on-Wheels program and a volunteer that delivers these meals. These calls are designed to offer support, appreciation, and to raise awareness of the nutritional needs of our community.
The needs of seniors are always at the forefront of Senior Service’s mission, and nutritional needs are no exception. When the pandemic changed how many things were done about a year ago, Senior Services closed its Senior Lunch sites and adjusted from delivering a daily hot meal, Monday through Friday, in the Meals-on-Wheels program to delivering five frozen meals once a week to participants in order to help reduce the risks of spreading the virus. Thanks to volunteers and staff Seniors Services did not miss a beat and participants did not miss a meal. Volunteers were steadfast in their service and look forward to when we can safely return to delivering daily hot meals.
“March for Meals” month culminates with the Senior Services Art Show and Sale where proceeds help to provide nutritious meals to seniors participating in the Meals-on-Wheels program, who are homebound and have difficulty preparing meals or need nutritional support. Last year’s Art Show and Sale raised enough money to provide over 23,000 meals to older adults in the community. This year’s event is virtual and all of the art can be viewed and purchased until March 27 at 5 p.m. For more information about the Art Show and Sale and how you can support seniors, please visit seniorservicesinc.org.
Q: I want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but I do not have transportation. Is there anyone helping seniors like me get to vaccine sites?
— MB
Answer: In an effort to get more people vaccinated the Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) is providing Forsyth County residents who do not have transportation rides to vaccine sites at no cost. Funding for this opportunity comes from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Coronavirus Relief Funds.
Forsyth residents eligible for the vaccine should call 336-727-2000 at least 24 to 48 hours in advance of their scheduled vaccination appointment to schedule transportation to the site. After a language is chosen, callers simply need to press zero and an operator will come on the line to assist them. Let the staff person know you are seeking vaccine transportation. Please be sure to have the following information ready: name of rider, address, phone number, date and time of your vaccine appointment, and the vaccine site location. WSTA will need to know if the person needing the ride has challenges with mobility or uses a wheelchair.
WSTA will pick riders up at their residence and return them home after the vaccine appointment. Although WSTA will not be able to wait while riders receive their shot, staff will schedule a return trip one hour after they are dropped off at the location.
Another option for residents who live along a bus route is to use WSTA’s regular bus system. Residents can call WSTA at 336-727-2000 for route and time information. A free bus pass can be mailed to you once an appointment is scheduled or if there is not time to receive the pass in the mail you can visit the information window at WSTA to pick up the free pass. The location is 100 W 5th St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
If you are going to a second vaccine appointment and have your vaccine card, you only need to show the card to the driver, and the ride will be free to that appointment. If you need more information about scheduling a ride to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, please call WSTA at 336-727-2000.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.