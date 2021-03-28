AGEWISE: Exercise safety when using disinfecting products

Q: I am using a lot more disinfecting products. Should I be concerned about the safety of products?
— LH
Answer: You are smart to be cautious when using cleaning products. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports a 20% increase in accidental poisonings from household cleaners since the pandemic began. Of course, it is important to disinfect surfaces especially in high-touch areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but being mindful of how you use cleaning products and following a few steps can help everyone stay safe and protected.
First, it is recommended that you always read the label to ensure the product is being used as intended. For instance, some disinfecting wipes are meant for surfaces only and can be harmful if used directly on the skin or used as a hand wipe. Note any precautions on the label, as well.
Some cleaning products need to be used in a well-ventilated area or hand washing may be necessary if your skin comes in contact with the solvent. Many household chemicals cannot be mixed with other cleaners, such as bleach and ammonia. This can produce a very toxic gas. Inhaling fumes accounts for the largest number of reported poisonings.
Second, because reviewing a cleaning product’s label is so important, you should always keep these products in their original containers and be mindful of where you keep them. Store them out of reach of children and pets, ideally, up high and in a closed cabinet. Be sure to dispose of cleansers as directed on the label. Never pour them down the drain.
Lastly, if you have a poison emergency, contact 911 if the situation is urgent. For questions regarding a possible exposure you can call The National Capital Poison Center’s Helpline at 1-800-222-1222 or visit poison.org for more information. This website also provides helpful information about other hazards such as carbon monoxide, medications, plants, batteries, and more.
The last week of March is National Poison Prevention Week. This is a great time to check household cleaning items and be sure they are used properly and stored correctly.
Q: I would like to do something to better my community for other older adults like myself. How can I participate and share my ideas?
— PR
Answer: It sounds like Age-Friendly Forsyth might be just what you are looking for to advocate for your area. We reached out to Theresa Hoffman Makar, director of Age-Friendly Forsyth, for more information about how you and other community members can get involved.
Age-Friendly Forsyth is a community alliance that engages and informs aging adults and community partners to create a livable community through strategic collaborative planning, with the vision that aging adults in Forsyth County are living their best lives.
We are actively recruiting volunteers who are 60 years of age or older (or a caregiver of someone who is 60 years or older) to serve as council members on the Community Engagement Council. We are especially looking for people who live in the following zip codes: 27050, 27045, 27104, 27019, 27052, 27009, and 27051. The primary function of a volunteer Community Engagement Council member is to serve at least a one-year commitment as the communication liaison for a designated area. This is accomplished through connecting with residents, hearing and communicating community needs and concerns to Age-Friendly Forsyth. In addition, this volunteer will have an active voice in sharing opinions on community needs at council meetings.
There will be a $25 stipend for each monthly Community Engagement Council meeting attended. Monthly meetings are currently being held virtually; if you are interested in serving on this council or want more information, please contact our Community Engagement Coordinator, Daymond Davenport, at daymond@agefriendlyforsyth.org or call 336-721-3404.
Over the past two years, the Community Engagement Council held many community conversations to learn more about priorities of aging adults and the community’s perspective on what is needed to make Forsyth County more age-friendly. Findings from this research activity led to the development of the 2020-25 Forsyth County Action Plan for Aging Adults. This plan outlines specific community-level goals and strategies that Age-Friendly Forsyth intends to work on with a wide variety of organizational partners and community members over the next five years.
This plan was developed in collaboration with many organizational staff members and aging adults within Forsyth County. If you are interested in learning more and reading the Action Plan for Aging Adults, please visit our website, agefriendlyforsyth.org or contact us at 336-721-6957.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.