AGEWISE: Exercise safety when using disinfecting products

Lastly, if you have a poison emergency, contact 911 if the situation is urgent. For questions regarding a possible exposure you can call The National Capital Poison Center’s Helpline at 1-800-222-1222 or visit poison.org for more information. This website also provides helpful information about other hazards such as carbon monoxide, medications, plants, batteries, and more.

The last week of March is National Poison Prevention Week. This is a great time to check household cleaning items and be sure they are used properly and stored correctly.

Q: I would like to do something to better my community for other older adults like myself. How can I participate and share my ideas?

— PR

Answer: It sounds like Age-Friendly Forsyth might be just what you are looking for to advocate for your area. We reached out to Theresa Hoffman Makar, director of Age-Friendly Forsyth, for more information about how you and other community members can get involved.

Age-Friendly Forsyth is a community alliance that engages and informs aging adults and community partners to create a livable community through strategic collaborative planning, with the vision that aging adults in Forsyth County are living their best lives.