Q: What is a good way to approach my mom about moving into assisted living?

Answer: It can be unnerving to realize that living alone may no longer be in the best interest of our parents or older loved ones.

It’s easy to understand the challenge associated with broaching this topic for you and for them. The thought of moving away from the place where they feel comfortable and safe — a place they call home is difficult. Keep in mind there are interim steps between needing some assistance and having to move.

Many older adults are able to remain living and aging in their homes through a network of informal support and community-based, in-home services designed to extend their ability to safely remain in their home.

It’s always a good idea to look at those in-home support options as you start to notice additional help is needed. However, if moving into a space that provides the necessary assistance to supply additional health, engagement and support beyond what can be done in their home is their best option, it’s a conversation that can and should be had. Approaching this type of talk with respect, honesty, concrete information and forethought is a solid way to make it easier. Here are a few other things that may help:

Be empathetic. Remember, change can be hard and moving from one’s home is a huge change — especially if it is where they raised a family, shared special moments, and built a life. Keep this in mind as you address your concerns and be sure to listen to and talk through the feelings this may bring up.

Be prepared. Your loved one will likely be more open to considering a move if you present a well thought out and expressed case for why moving would be best. Provide the reasons and examples for why you are concerned about them living alone. Take time to explain how the new surroundings would provide greater access to required medical treatment, resources, and/or household needs. Share the added benefits that would come along with the change in location such as creating more opportunities for socialization and relationship building.

Do your research. There are several types of “senior housing” options available, including independent living facilities, residential care homes, assisted living housing and more. While they all cater to older adults, they provide different types of care and services depending on the needs of residents. It’s important to know the differences and what type would be most appropriate for your loved one. Involving them in this research process to every extent possible could also be helpful.

Ask questions and listen to their responses. Asking the right types of questions for their unique circumstances might help them focus on the benefits associated with a potential move. Examples might be,

“Wouldn’t it be great to feel less stressed if you did not have to worry about cleaning the house each week?” or “How great would it be to not be concerned about driving anymore?”

Take some time away from the topic. Rome wasn’t built in a day and your loved one likely won’t decide to move after one conversation. Don’t push — let them have some time to consider moving as an option. There’s a good chance it will come up again in a natural way. Remember to be understanding and to listen well because at the end of the day this is their decision.

The Senior Services’ Help Line and its recently released 2023-2024 Directory of Services has a slew of resources to help you find in-home and in-community supports and services as well as long-term care and assisted living facilities. Visit seniorservicesinc.org/resources/directory or contact Senior Services’ Help Line at 336-724-2040 or by email at helpline@seniorservicesinc.org.

Q: A friend mentioned that Senior Services has an annual art show. I am interested in attending this event. Where can I get more information?

Answer: One day each year, Senior Services is transformed into an art gallery where visitors are free to view and purchase one-of-a-kind art, talk with their favorite artists, and provide nutritious meals for older adults in Forsyth County. This year the 13th annual Senior Services Art Show and Sale Benefiting Meals-on-Wheels will be held this Saturday, March 4, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 2895 Shorefair Drive.

This event gives the community a unique opportunity to purchase original artwork by local artists while helping provide nutritious meals to local seniors who have difficulty leaving home and preparing meals for themselves during the day.

More than 45 of the most talented and sought after artists in our area will participate. Their work will offer shoppers a wide variety of art, representing practically every medium and aesthetic, including oils, acrylics, pastels, pottery, baskets, wood carvings and jewelry. The show remains popular because participants can find and purchase beautiful artwork and they enjoy knowing that the artists donate a portion of sales to support the Senior Services Meals-on-Wheels program. Corporate sponsors and individual patrons also contribute funds to support this spectacular event and the Meals-on-Wheels cause each year.

People planning to attend are advised to arrive early in order to have the best selection of art. There will be something that suits every taste and every budget, with prices ranging anywhere from $10 to $500. All of the art is original and locally created. Coming just to browse and take in the art is encouraged — though you may find it hard to walk away without buying something, whether you are shopping for artwork for your own home or as a gift for someone else.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.