Q: I am retired and have never tried camping. It seems like a good social distancing option for a getaway and change of scenery. How do I get started?
TB
Answer: You are not alone in considering camping for the first time. In survey from May, KOA (Kampgrounds of America) found that a third of non-campers are now interested in camping, and the outdoor retailer REI notes online visitors to their website have doubled. Camping seems to be the pandemic-friendly vacation destination for many.
Camping can be a relaxing and pleasant experience that does not require a lot of effort. Planning ahead is the key to making your camping outing the most enjoyable. First, look to book ahead. Because camping is so popular now, many state and national parks are booked months in advance, but there are usually cancellations you can keep an eye out for.
KOA campsites are great for first-timers. There are typically plenty of staff to offer guidance and access to clean bathrooms when you need them. You can find a campground anywhere in the nation by visiting KOA.com.
Another consideration in choosing a campsite is the location. You may want to consider staying close to home. That way, if the weather suddenly turns bad or an emergency comes up you can easily head home. There are a number of campsites in Forsyth County. To see what possible campgrounds will look like visit sites or apps like the Dyrt (thedyrt.com) for visitor reviews, photos, and videos.
There are things you can do to make your camping experience more effortless. For example, look for a camping site where you can park close to unload your camping gear without a long trek. When planning what to bring, keep comfort in mind. That may include bringing your own pillows and an air mattress. Being well rested will help keep you feeling great and enjoying the experience.
For other camping equipment, you may want to consider renting gear. Sites like arriveoutdoors.com, campcrate.net, and xscapepod.com will ship individual equipment or camping kits directly to you. Once you have your equipment be sure to do a trial run and set up your tent and any other basics well before you leave. Getting to your campsite only to realize you cannot set up your tent is no fun.
Typically, the essentials you will need are a tent, a ground cloth, sleeping bags or an air mattress, camp chairs, sun screen, first aid kit, matches, plenty of water, headlamps or flashlights, and insect repellent. Other items might include books, paper goods, batteries, cooking gear, trash bags, and a tablecloth. Games might be a good option, too, as some sites may not have phone service or Wi-Fi. Everyone requires different necessities. Be sure to make a check list of everything you might need before you head into the great outdoors.
Lastly, remember planning ahead for what type of food you would like to eat while camping is important. Take steps to prepare food ahead of time as much as possible, such as chopping and precooking. You will want to keep food choices simple and consider any dietary restriction you might have like low sodium or low sugar.
If staying in a tent is not an attractive option for you, you may want consider renting a recreational vehicle (RV) for your camping getaway. This can be a wonderful alternative to camping in a tent. Before you commit to renting an RV keep in mind RVs need additional space to camp, and this may affect which campsite you select. Also, be sure you will be comfortable driving one and research ahead of time where you can gas up. Whether you venture out in an RV or a tent to enjoy the outdoors, camping can be a wonderful experience at any age.
Q: I saw there are open seats on the Forsyth Home and Community Block Grant Advisory Council. What is that and how would I apply?
JM
Answer: The North Carolina Home and Community Care Block Grant (HCCBG) is comprised of funding for in-home and community-based services currently available through the state’s Division of Aging. It exists to assure the availability of affordable home and community-based services to older adults who are considered to be “low-income, malnourished, homebound, and/or dependent” by definition of the Division of Aging. Locally, the purpose of the Advisory Council is to monitor the use of the Home and Community Care Block Grant funds allocated to Forsyth County, and to assure that the use of these funds and the related services are effective and efficient in meeting the needs of area seniors. The committee works with the support of the county and a local aging planner, employed by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council’s Area Agency on Aging, to direct the use of these funds.
In Forsyth County, HCCBG money helps support a wide range of services such as Meals-on-Wheels, In-Home Aide and Home Management services, TransAID transportation, Senior Financial Care Counseling, and Senior Center operations through the Shepherd’s Centers of both Winston-Salem and Kernersville.
Getting involved by serving on the Forsyth County Home and Community Care Block Grant Advisory Council is a great way to stay informed about what’s happening in the senior community, with valuable information about the latest programs, services and initiatives being offered locally to help older adults remain in the homes. Joining the HCCBG committee provides an opportunity to meaningfully advocate for seniors in our community and help decide where these critical dollars are allocated in our community each year.
If you are interested in serving on this committee, which meets monthly, and joining the team that votes on the allocation of funds for organizations serving older adults and evaluates current services available to them, visit http://forsyth.cc/Commissioners/volunteer_opportunities.aspx to learn more and apply for membership. Members of this committee are appointed by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. The deadline to apply is Sept. 16, no later than 5 p.m.
