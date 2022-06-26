AGEWISE: Extra precautions to take in the sun

Q: I’m going to the beach with my children and grandchildren soon. Are there extra precautions I should take in the sun? — MJ

Answer: While people of all ages should take steps to protect themselves from the potentially harmful effects of the sun, older adults may need to take additional precautions. According to a Cooperative Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, people become more sensitive to sunlight as they age. This means people who are older may find that it takes less time before they experience sunburn than when they were younger. In addition, older adults may be more likely to take medications regularly that could increase their sensitivity to sun exposure. Be mindful of sun exposure if you take medicines such as:

• Antibiotics

• Antidepressants

• Antihistamine

• Benzoyl peroxide

• Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories: ibuprofen, naproxen, etc.

• Diuretics

• Antihypertensives (blood pressure drugs)

• Benzocaine

• Cholesterol drugs

• Neuroleptic drugs

• Antifungals

This is not an exhaustive list of medications that can increase sensitivity to sunlight. If you have questions or doubts about your medications, consult your pharmacist or health care provider.

If you notice any symptoms such as an eczema-type rash, aggravation of existing skin conditions or exaggerated sunburn you or a loved one may be experiencing a sun sensitivity reaction. It is important to note that these symptoms will not always appear immediately after sun exposure. It may take a few days. In addition, these symptoms may appear on skin not even exposed to sunlight. A trained medical provider will be able to provide more information.

Choosing the Right Sunscreen

As the weather turns warmer, remember that the type of sunscreen you buy matters. You want to ensure it provides broad spectrum protection, meaning it blocks ultraviolet B (UVB) and ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation. Ensure the sunscreen contains ingredients such avobenzone, oxybenzone, zinc oxide, or titanium dioxide. Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is also important to consider when purchasing sunscreen. Dermatologists recommend a minimum SPF of 15 and suggest it should be used year-round, not just in the summer months. For people suspected of being sensitive to sunlight or for extended outdoor exposure, use a minimum SPF of 30. Sunscreen should be applied generously and often: approximately two tablespoons for the whole body. As a precaution remember to always wear your sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses when outdoors in the sun for extended periods. It is also important to seek shade as much as possible while enjoying outdoor activities.

Q: Do you have any information about upcoming summer activities and events? — KS

Answer: Many people are ready to get back into the swing of things and start enjoying social events. The following are just a few of the many choices you will have, as well as a list of resources to continue looking for even more fun things to do.

The Senior Services Service Alliance will host a Christmas in July kick-off event at Incendiary Brewing company on Wednesday, June 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. A box will be available to collect vitally needed health, hygiene, and household items for older adults in Senior Services programs. A wish list of items can be found at seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-july-2022. Patrons will also can give by adding a donation to their bill.

Music lovers may enjoy open mic night hosted by Muddy Creek Café at Old Salem Museums and Gardens every Thursday evening from 6:00 PM–8:00 PM. For those that are interested in performing, sign ups start around 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. More information and a full line-up of other Muddy Creek events can be found at muddycreekcafeandmusichall.com.

For those that don’t mind a quick trip up the road, Rise Indoor Sports in Bermuda Run is hosting a Senior Sports Camp for adults aged 55 and older on July 11-13. Games will include seated volleyball, basketball, pickleball, bocce ball, cornhole, chair aerobics, board games, bowling, golf, table tennis, and more. Call 336-920-7473 to learn more.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art instructor, Terri Dowell-Dennis, will teach Gelatin Print Making on July 21 from 10 a.m.–moon at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive. The class is free of charge. To register, contact Melissa Smith at 336-721-6954 or by email at msmith@seniorservicesinc.org.

The Downtown Summer Music Series hosted by The City of Winston-Salem is returning this year with Downtown Jazz each Friday from 6:30 PM–9:30 PM at Corpening Plaza and Summer on Liberty each Saturday from 7–10 p.m. on 6th and Liberty. For a full list of performances, visit downtownws.com/music/downtown-jazz.

The following websites can also point you in the direction of other local events, activities, and performances for a variety of interests:

• The Arts Council at intothearts.org

• The Kernersville Little Theater at kltheatre.com

• The Roar Brands Theater at roarbrandstheater.com

• SECCA at secca.org/calendar-monthly

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.