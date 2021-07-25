AGEWISE: Financial advice available when adjusting to a fixed income

Many times, an older adult’s financial decisions can affect family and members of their support system as well. It can be helpful to have family members participate in these counseling sessions for additional support. Financial Pathways of the Piedmont says that, “Families often benefit from having an impartial third party assess the aging adult’s finances and clarify the situation for everyone affected.”

To arrange an appointment call 336-896-1328; toll free 888-474-8015; or email senior.financial.care@financialpaths.org.

Q: What is ERAP? — SR

Answer: ERAP stands for Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Many households suffered financial setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the Centers for Disease Control issued a temporary pause in residential evictions in September of 2020. The idea was to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in congregate living communities, such as homeless shelters, by preventing as many people as possible from being displaced from their homes. The federal government also used funding from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to create the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), to offer help for households that cannot afford to pay rent or utilities due to challenges onset by the pandemic.