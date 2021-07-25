AGEWISE: Financial advice available when adjusting to a fixed income

Q: My uncle is recently retired and having trouble adjusting his spending habits to accommodate a fixed income. Are there any resources available to help with his finances?— KS
Answer: Your uncle is not alone. Many retirees find it difficult to navigate the financial transition from working full-time to relying on retirement income. Fortunately, there are a few resources available to assist your uncle with making that transition. Financial Pathways of the Piedmont is one such resource. Their Senior Financial Care program is specifically designed to assist adults 60 and older with improving financial management so that they can live independently and age in place. Certified counselors are available to assist with:
Medical Insurance Counseling
Monthly Bill Pay and Bank Reconciliation
Benefits Check Ups
Budget and Personal Expense Management
Reverse Mortgage Counseling
Credit Counseling
Financial Fraud Awareness Workshops for Aging Adults
Options Counseling
Resource Connection and Service Referrals
Debt Management Plans
Many times, an older adult’s financial decisions can affect family and members of their support system as well. It can be helpful to have family members participate in these counseling sessions for additional support. Financial Pathways of the Piedmont says that, “Families often benefit from having an impartial third party assess the aging adult’s finances and clarify the situation for everyone affected.”
To arrange an appointment call 336-896-1328; toll free 888-474-8015; or email senior.financial.care@financialpaths.org.
Q: What is ERAP? — SR
Answer: ERAP stands for Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Many households suffered financial setbacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, the Centers for Disease Control issued a temporary pause in residential evictions in September of 2020. The idea was to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in congregate living communities, such as homeless shelters, by preventing as many people as possible from being displaced from their homes. The federal government also used funding from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to create the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), to offer help for households that cannot afford to pay rent or utilities due to challenges onset by the pandemic.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds are administered by individual states and may vary by county. For most counties in North Carolina, COVID-19 rental and utility assistance is offered through a program called HOPE. HOPE stands for the NC Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program and is managed by the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency division of the state Department of Public Safety.
Forsyth County is one of 12 states in North Carolina that received direct federal funding through ERAP. Residents in Forsyth County who have a household income 80% or less of area median income and have been financially impacted by COVID-19 may qualify for ERAP assistance for rent and utilities, including electricity, water/sewer services, trash removal, natural gas, propane, fuel oil and internet.
The state of North Carolina ended the statewide eviction moratorium on June 30. However, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced one final extension on the federal eviction moratorium until July 31. Eligible renters still have some protection, but the deadline is soon approaching. It may be especially helpful, now more than ever, for renters to be aware of ERAP and how to apply. For more information, Forsyth County residents can contact the Forsyth County Department of Social Services at 741 Highland Ave., Winston-Salem. Assistance is also available by phone at 1-855-838-6776 (toll free) or online at forsyth.cc/ERAP/ .
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.