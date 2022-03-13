AGEWISE: Financial help for homeowners

Q: I’ve done my best to keep my finances above water during the pandemic, but I’ve reached a point where I’m overwhelmed. Is there assistance for homeowners who are behind on mortgage payments? — LL

Answer: You are not alone. The last couple of years have presented financial challenges for many, especially related to housing expenses. Fortunately, there are resources available to help. As a part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan, North Carolina was allocated $273 million in federal funds to develop the NC Homeowner Assistance Fund and provide financial assistance for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. Eligible North Carolina homeowners may receive up to $40,000 per household paid directly to their mortgage servicer or other approved third party to help cover housing costs related to the homeowner’s primary residence in N.C. Assistance is available for single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums, duplexes, mobile and manufactured housing and may cover mortgage payments, reinstatement payments, or other related costs such as homeowner’s insurance, flood insurance, mortgage insurance, homeowners’ association dues/fees or delinquent property taxes to prevent foreclosure.