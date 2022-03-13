AGEWISE: Financial help for homeowners

Q: I’ve done my best to keep my finances above water during the pandemic, but I’ve reached a point where I’m overwhelmed. Is there assistance for homeowners who are behind on mortgage payments? — LL
Answer: You are not alone. The last couple of years have presented financial challenges for many, especially related to housing expenses. Fortunately, there are resources available to help. As a part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan, North Carolina was allocated $273 million in federal funds to develop the NC Homeowner Assistance Fund and provide financial assistance for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. Eligible North Carolina homeowners may receive up to $40,000 per household paid directly to their mortgage servicer or other approved third party to help cover housing costs related to the homeowner’s primary residence in N.C. Assistance is available for single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums, duplexes, mobile and manufactured housing and may cover mortgage payments, reinstatement payments, or other related costs such as homeowner’s insurance, flood insurance, mortgage insurance, homeowners’ association dues/fees or delinquent property taxes to prevent foreclosure.
To qualify for assistance, homeowners with an income below $79,900 must have had a financial hardship related to the pandemic such as business closure, job loss, reduction in pay, death of a spouse, or death of a co-borrower. Individuals may also qualify if they have incurred increased expenses due to the pandemic such as health-care costs, childcare costs related to school closures, or additional costs related to quarantine. Individuals with a higher income may still qualify, depending on the number of people in their household.
For more information about eligibility requirements and instructions to apply call 1-855-MY-NCHAF (1-855-696-2423).
For additional resources and tips on how to avoid scams if you are seeking assistance with housing payments, visit nchaf.gov/resources.
Q: I just turned 60, and I’m excited about taking advantage of senior discounts. Do I need a special ID card? — SF
Answer: Saving money can be exciting at any age. Many businesses and service providers offer various kinds of senior discounts including special shopping days, free treats, and a percentage off the total purchase. Each business has its own policy regarding age limits and proof of age. Some discounts start as early as 50 years of age. A number of companies will simply ask for your state-issued driver’s license or ID card.
Locally, there are a couple of ID cards that help seniors access special discounts. The City of Winston-Salem offers a Senior Citizen’s ID card for residents 60 years of age or older. This card can be presented at local businesses that offer senior discounts and may also be used to receive half off city bus fare, discounts on monthly bus passes, free entry to every city pool, discount golf at Winston Lake and $1-a-day fishing at Salem Lake. Cards are distributed at the Black-Phillips Smith Government Center (2301 N. Patterson Avenue) for a $0.35 fee. For more information about the City of Winston-Salem Senior Citizen’s ID card, call 336-727-2300.
Another option to access recreational discounts for seniors is the Senior Tarheel Card. This discount card is offered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) to residents who are 60 and older throughout North Carolina. Cardholders can gain free admission into North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) member school playoff games and championship contests. Some schools will also allow older adults free or reduced entrance to regular season games. Locally, the Senior Tarheel Card is available at Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem (1700 Ebert Street). For more information about the card call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.