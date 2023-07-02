Q: We’re planning to do something special with our children and our parents (who are a bit older) later this month. What are some activities that I can do with my parents this summer?

Answer: The kids are out of school, the sun is shining, and the days are long. Add it all up and you understand that summer is the perfect time of year to do fun things with our families and loved ones.

There are a few things to consider and prepare for prior to making plans. First, have a talk with your parents and let them play a role in the planning process. Be sure to ask about and take into account any potential health or physical limitations they may have. Are they active and highly mobile, have trouble walking distances, or require assistance to get around? Take into consideration any medical conditions that can make being in the heat dangerous? Do they require any medications or medical equipment that you need to consider?

While everyone should be careful to take precautions during outdoor activities this time of year, it’s vitally important to be aware that many older adults are more susceptible to heat related health concerns such as heat stroke. This is largely due to factors such as changes in skin caused by normal aging, medication that changes normal body responses to heat, and living with chronic health challenges like cardiovascular, lung or kidney disease.

Here are a few things that may help when taking part in outdoor activities: Plan your activities during the cooler parts of the day, the morning and evening, are usually best; carry plenty of water in insulated containers to help stay hydrated; wear light colored, lightweight, and loose-fitting clothes. Natural fabrics such as cotton tend to feel cooler than synthetics; take breaks if the activity is at all strenuous. Make sure to regularly check in on your parents to make sure they are doing OK.

A nature walk is a wonderful idea to get outside and spend time together. This is a good way to encourage an active lifestyle. Being able to be outside, see different parts of nature, and spending time together is very beneficial. This helps maintain physical and mental health, works with memory and recall, and is relaxing.

Another outdoor activity that you can all work on together is gardening. Gardening is a great form of stress relief that results in something beautiful. There are many kinds of gardening to choose from — flowers or other decorative plants, vegetables, and fruit. This activity gives you all something to continuously work on together and look forward to. Plants can be planted directly in the ground, a raised garden bed, or a window box. A raised bed or window box may be more accessible for older adults with difficulty getting on the ground and up again. The use of ergonomic tools can further make the experience accessible for individuals by preventing body pain when used correctly.

If you are looking for activities to do inside, there are many choices. As one example, the Forsyth County Public Library system is offering programing all summer long for adults and kids. By checking out your local library for events listed you can find out what is happening near you, or you can check out the Forsyth County Public Library website event page, forsyth.cc/eventcalendars/default.aspx#all, for a county wide listing!

Q: What are some tips for eating well and staying cool during the summer heat?

Answer: During the summer our bodies tend to work harder to keep themselves cool and don’t have as much energy left for digestion. This can sometimes cause individuals to not feel as hungry and potentially not eat enough. If we find ourselves shying away from the usual three meals per day, it may feel better to eat smaller meals more frequently throughout the day. This allows the body to use less energy to digest food. Some healthy and lighter food options that many people enjoy during the summer season are lean meats, roasted vegetables, salads, wraps, vegetables with dip, fruit, fruit smoothies and popsicles.

Also keep in mind that hydration is extremely important this time of year. The heat makes the body sweat and lose water, being intentional about taking in enough fluid is essential to staying healthy and keeping the body functioning properly. Do not wait until you feel thirsty to drink water, drink it throughout the day. This will help you stay cool and hydrated. Consider adding fruit like lemons and/or berries to your water to give it flavor and to add variety. Many people enjoy having a noncaffeinated drink from time-to-time, which is fine for most as the occasional alternative to water. Eating vegetables and fruits that have high water content, like cucumber and watermelon, is also a tasty alternative, and if all else fails a yummy popsicle works as a hydration motivator.

In general, taking precautions against overheating can help promote good health during the summer season. People aged 65 and older are more likely to experience heat related health concerns. Be on the lookout for sudden dizziness, cramps, swelling in legs or ankles, weakness, incoordination, nausea, cold and clammy skin, fainting, high body temperature (104°F or 40°C), dry skin, strong rapid pulse, slow weak pulse, and no longer sweating even when it is hot. Seek medical help immediately if experiencing these symptoms.

To keep from overheating you can keep the house cool, one way to do this is by keeping blinds shut during the brightest parts of the day, helping air conditioners and fans work more efficiently. You may also wish to avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day. If you can help it, stay inside somewhere cool. If you must go out, wearing a sun hat and loose clothes is ideal. Cotton is a great choice.

Keeping a water container with you can help encourage you to drink while you are out, preventing overheating. When you come in place a cool cloth behind the neck and feet to help cool down.