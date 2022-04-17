AGEWISE: Finding help with everyday issues

Q: Lately, I have had increasing difficulty getting dressed on my own. I have trouble managing the buttons on my clothes. Is there anything that can help?

Answer: You are not alone. As we age, many people experience increased difficulty getting dressed.

Common problems older adults experience with this daily activity include limited range of motion due to injury or surgery, medical conditions that cause pain with movement, and sensitivity to being touched. Sometimes, it’s just downright frustrating to deal with something as small as buttons.

One available solution is adaptive clothing. These clothing items have practical adjustments in the designs that help individuals who live with conditions that limit fine motor skills continue to get dressed on their own. In addition to maximizing independence for some individuals, adaptive clothing my also be used to help caregivers reduce some of the straining and physical demands that come along with helping someone change clothes.

For example, what looks like a button-down shirt, may actually have hidden hook and loop closures to make the shirt easier to close, but have non-functioning buttons on the front for appearances only. Pants may be designed to unsnap along the inner and outer seams of both legs so that changing pants could potentially be accomplished with no bending over or major positional adjustments. There are also adaptive shoes that open easily and have hook and loop or zipper fastenings to allow one to easily slip them on make sure they are securely fastened with minimal dexterity. Some adaptive clothing is specially designed to accommodate certain types of medical equipment, as well.

There are a number of options available online to purchase adaptive clothing through mainstream retailers, including Zappos Adaptive, Tommy Adaptive, IZ Adaptive, Silverts, Resident Essentials, Billy Footwear, Rebound Wear, and Buck and Buck. An adaptive fashion nonprofit, Open Style Lab, sells kits that allow for easy modification of clothing. Local alteration shops, Pinterest, and YouTube can also provide ideas and assistance for modifying items of clothing that you may already own.

Q: I heard that Senior Services is building a new building. What will it be used for?

Answer: Senior Services will be expanding services on its campus located on Shorefair Drive to include a new Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness. This state-of-the-art building will be the new home of the Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center (currently located at 231 Melrose St.), and one of their Senior Lunch sites, and it also will serve as a hub of collaboration with multiple local organizations designed to build a community that celebrates the value of all people, at every stage of life.

Some of the collaborators who will have dedicated space in the building include:

• Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

• Family Services

• HandsOn NWNC

• Hispanic League

• Novant Health

• Sawtooth School for Visual Art

• Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

• Winston-Salem State University

A host of other organizations from the community will also utilize shared spaces in the building to offer programming that builds and maintains connections to the community through family, friends, neighbors and resources to meet basic needs. The Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness will bring health, wellness, arts, and intergenerational programs together under one roof to help seniors live with dignity and age with purpose while showing younger members of our community how to anticipate aging with grace and joy.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Center will take place on April 27 at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, 10:30 a.m. Construction should conclude some time in mid-late 2023. For more information about the new building, or to register to attend the groundbreaking ceremony, visit ccc.seniorservicesinc.org.

AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.