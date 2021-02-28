AGEWISE: Finding resources for computer issues

Q: I am using my computer and smart phone more and sometimes get stuck with an issue. I would like to learn how to do more with these devices, too. Is there any place I can I can get help virtually?
— BT
Answer: Since most of us are using computers and smartphones more to connect, it is common to run across an issue now and then. It can be frustrating when you are not sure how to resolve the problem. Fortunately, there are a couple places you can look get your questions answered and even to expand your knowledge of computer devices and all from the convenience of your own home.
Locally, the Winston-Salem Shepherd Center does offer one-on-one help over the phone. Just give their office a call at 336-748-0217 and they will set up a time for a volunteer to give you a call back and help you with your tech issues. You can also visit their website for more information, shepherdscenter.org.
The Shepherd Center in Kernersville has the Bill Radisch Computer Learning Center which offers assistance over the phone using Quick Assist. Quick Assist allows staff to directly access your computer with your permission while you watch. To schedule a time on Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. call 336-99-3180. A $5 payment is appreciated if your problem is resolved. Visit shepctrkville.com for more details.
Another option for help with technology problems is to give Senior Planet a call. Senior Planet is a program created and sponsored by the national nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services. The goal of Senior Planet is to harness technology to change the way we age. They offer courses, activities, and now, a new National Tech Hotline for one-on-one help from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That phone number is 920-666-1959.
Another website for webinars and tech help is Cyberseniors.org. Cyber-Seniors is a nonprofit with the mission to bridge the digital divide and connect generations through technology. They offer free webinars and one-on-one technology assistance. Visit their website or call toll free at 1-844-217-3057 for help and more information.
Learning more about your computer and smartphone can be helpful in solving problems, too. The Forsyth County Public library through its Computer Training Bridge has a number of classes from beginner to intermediate. All are offered virtually. These classes range from learning computer basics, email management, google maps, to resume help. One-on-one assistance is available too. To see upcoming classes and how to get assistance visit forsythcomputertraining.org.
Sometimes, a simple solution is to just check YouTube. It is likely the issue you are having someone else has had before and someone has created to video to help resolve it. If you are able to access YouTube online there are a number of tutorial videos addressing different problems. Most of these videos offer step-by-step instruction and include a screen picture of what you should be seeing on your device. Just visit YouTube.com and type your issue in the search box at the top. The great thing about watching a video is you can pause it and watch it again if needed.
Q: After losing power recently I started to worry about carbon monoxide poisoning. How can I make sure to prevent it in my home?
— DT
Answer: Carbon monoxide poisoning happens as a result of inhaling carbon monoxide (CO) gas. Each year, thousands of Americans end up in the emergency room after experiencing symptoms of CO poisoning, and fatalities as a result of CO poisoning are most common in older adults over age 65. The gas is particularly harmful since it doesn't have an odor, is tasteless and colorless. Without carbon monoxide detectors, it will go undetected.
All types of appliances in your home can produce CO without you being aware of it. Anything that uses fossil fuels like natural gas, propane, oil, charcoal, gasoline, or kerosene will produce this gas, including common appliances like ovens, dryers, grills, space heaters, furnaces, and water heaters.
Having an undetected carbon monoxide buildup in your home is a potentially dangerous situation, so it’s important to know the signs of CO poisoning. The most common symptoms are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you suspect that you have symptoms, see a health-care professional immediately.
The good news is that CO poisoning is entirely preventable. You can protect yourself and your family by acting wisely in case of a power outage and taking precautions against CO buildup. Here are some tips for prevention:
• Change the batteries in your CO detector every six months. If you don’t have a battery-powered or battery back-up CO detector, get one. Serviceable CO detectors should also be replaced every 7-10 years.
• Make sure all fuel-burning appliances are correctly used and maintained
• Have furnaces, water heaters, and gas dryers inspected every year
• Clean fireplace chimneys and flues every year
• Never leave the motor running in a vehicle or other gasoline-powered engine in an enclosed or partially enclosed space, such as a garage.
• Never run a generator, pressure washer, or any gasoline-powered engine inside a basement, garage, or other enclosed structure, even if the doors or windows are open, unless the equipment is professionally installed and vented. In the event of severe weather, be aware of flying debris, which can block ventilation lines.
• Never use a charcoal grill, hibachi, lantern, or portable camping stove inside a home.
For more information, please visit the Carbon Monoxide Poisoning website here http://bit.ly/3bHuykP.
If you suspect that you are experiencing CO poisoning or if your carbon monoxide alarm sounds, leave your house immediately and go outside to get fresh air. Call the fire department or 911 just in case there is a CO leak somewhere in your home. You can also contact the National Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222 for more information.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.