AGEWISE: Finding resources for computer issues

Another option for help with technology problems is to give Senior Planet a call. Senior Planet is a program created and sponsored by the national nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services. The goal of Senior Planet is to harness technology to change the way we age. They offer courses, activities, and now, a new National Tech Hotline for one-on-one help from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That phone number is 920-666-1959.

Another website for webinars and tech help is Cyberseniors.org. Cyber-Seniors is a nonprofit with the mission to bridge the digital divide and connect generations through technology. They offer free webinars and one-on-one technology assistance. Visit their website or call toll free at 1-844-217-3057 for help and more information.

Learning more about your computer and smartphone can be helpful in solving problems, too. The Forsyth County Public library through its Computer Training Bridge has a number of classes from beginner to intermediate. All are offered virtually. These classes range from learning computer basics, email management, google maps, to resume help. One-on-one assistance is available too. To see upcoming classes and how to get assistance visit forsythcomputertraining.org.