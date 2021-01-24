AGEWISE: Finding ways to lift the spirit during the pandemic

Q: My mom loved participating with Senior Services’ Senior Lunch program and misses it. Does Senior Services have any online activities?
Answer: Music is a wonderful activity to enjoy together, even remotely. Senior Services is committed to increasing older adults’ opportunities to connect and engage in these activities safely from their homes. There is now a new Music and Fun webpage on the Senior Services website. You can find this page at seniorservices.org/music-culture-and-fun/.
A wide variety of musical performances and fun activities can be found here. There are videos of UNC School of the Arts students performing for Williams Adult Day Center participants through their Morning Music Club. You will also find videos featuring staff leading cooking demonstrations, exercise sessions, and good old fashioned sing-a-longs of tunes we all know and love.
As a special treat, Senior Services has partnered with the Winston-Salem Symphony to produce mini-symphonic concerts. These mini-concerts can also be found on the Winston-Salem television network on Tuesdays between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. for Spectrum cable subscribers. Tune in to digital channel 74.3 or channel 13 if you have a digital box. It can also be viewed on AT&T/U-verse channel 99. The City’s station can be live streamed online at http://bit.ly/2KBoFwj. Each concert lasts about 15 minutes. Winston-Salem’s Symphony’s music director, Timothy Redmond, introduces the performance with information about the composer and the featured piece.
Participating in various types of music activities is a great way to find purpose and lift the spirit. Senior Services provides this Music and Activities webpage for free for the community to enjoy. Please feel free to visit the site regularly to view new videos and content. Senior Services would love to get your feedback about the videos. Contact info@seniorservicesinc.org to leave a comment.
Q: I know that the new COVID-19 vaccines have been released but I’m still confused about them. Can you shed some light on what I need to know?
Answer: There are many questions about the vaccines, including who will receive them, when one can get it, and how much will it cost? While information continues to evolve, the answer to the last question is that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to everyone in North Carolina. You should not be asked to pay to receive the vaccination. For the other information, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are the most reliable sources for information. Updates related to when you are eligible to receive your vaccine can be found on the NCDHHS website, NCDHHS.gov. General information regarding the vaccines can be found on this site and the CDC website, CDC.gov.
Getting as many people vaccinated as possible will be a big step toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 and helping to get us back to some of the activities and loved ones we miss. Scientists have worked diligently to provide a safe and well tested vaccine, with much of the science used to develop the COVID-19 vaccine coming from decades of research related to other vaccines. The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has determined the Phizer BioNTech COVID-19 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective, and have authorized both for emergency use. The FDA will continue to monitor the safety of the vaccine, as it does with all other vaccines.
Both of the vaccines currently being deployed report being over 94% effective in preventing COVID-19 with minimal side effects. Most reactions include a sore arm, headache, feeling tired and achy for a day or two after the vaccine. The vaccine works by directing the body to build an immune response to this infection. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine are mRNA vaccines, which means they do not alter your DNA or use live versions of the coronavirus. You cannot get the coronavirus from the vaccine.
The CDC’s recent studies show that natural immunity after recovering from the virus does not last very long. Therefore, it is recommended that you get the vaccine even if you have already had COVID-19. In addition, it’s important to receive both doses of the vaccine to ensure its effectiveness.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) released recommendations as to who should receive the vaccines first based on vulnerability and North Carolina has used these recommendations to establish groups for vaccinations. The first group included health care workers and long-term care staff and residents, and the next group of individuals being targeted for vaccination are adults 65 years and older and some frontline essential workers. If you fall into this group there are several options for accessing the vaccine locally:
• You can schedule a vaccination through Novant Health by logging into your existing MyChart account or by creating a new MyChart account at novanthealth.org.
• If you are affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health, you should receive a phone call to schedule an appointment to receive your shot once you become eligible.
• If you plan to receive your vaccine through the Public Health Department (open to anyone regardless of health system affiliation) and are 65 or older, you can schedule an appointment online here http://bit.ly/361zjUw.
The number of appointment slots and availability of the vaccine for these groups is determined by the amount of vaccine doses on hand. Supplies are still limited; and information about how to access vaccines is changing as more doses become available. The Health Department, Baptist and Novant have all said they plan to coordinate drive-thru vaccine clinics in the near future and have dedicated space on their websites for keeping the public up-to-date on how to get the vaccine when their turns arrive. For more information about the remainder of the phases for vaccination and to find a vaccine location visit covid19.NCDHHS.gov./findyourspot.
Remember, once you are vaccinated it is still important that you continue to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently. It may take several weeks for the body to build up immunity after you are vaccinated. Although the vaccine is very effective at preventing COVID-19, it is not clear if the vaccine can block the transmission of the virus, and there are still questions about how long the immunity may last. Getting your vaccine and continuing to follow the standard safety protocols are the best way to protect yourself and loved ones and help lower the number of people infected and hospitalized with COVID-19.
