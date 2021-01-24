AGEWISE: Finding ways to lift the spirit during the pandemic

Participating in various types of music activities is a great way to find purpose and lift the spirit. Senior Services provides this Music and Activities webpage for free for the community to enjoy. Please feel free to visit the site regularly to view new videos and content. Senior Services would love to get your feedback about the videos. Contact info@seniorservicesinc.org to leave a comment.

Q: I know that the new COVID-19 vaccines have been released but I’m still confused about them. Can you shed some light on what I need to know?

— LA

Answer: There are many questions about the vaccines, including who will receive them, when one can get it, and how much will it cost? While information continues to evolve, the answer to the last question is that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to everyone in North Carolina. You should not be asked to pay to receive the vaccination. For the other information, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are the most reliable sources for information. Updates related to when you are eligible to receive your vaccine can be found on the NCDHHS website, NCDHHS.gov. General information regarding the vaccines can be found on this site and the CDC website, CDC.gov.