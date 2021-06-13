AGEWISE: Getting started with Medicare

Individuals who have a dementia or mental health diagnosis, struggle with substance abuse, are socially isolated, or are living with poor health are more likely to be at risk for elder abuse than others.

Although the idea of elder abuse is disheartening, you can help fight elder abuse by educating yourself on the subject and watching out for signs that your loved ones or neighbors may be being taken advantage of or abused. The warning signs may vary depending on the type of abuse, but they can include bruises on the torso or head, slap marks, burns and blisters. You may notice a person has withdrawn from normal activities or that they seem fearful. You may also observe sudden changes in bank accounts, altered wills, unusual bank withdrawals or checks written as loans or gifts. Signs of poor personal hygiene and/or inadequate nutrition could indicate that a senior is not taking care of themselves or being cared for properly.

If you suspect abuse, report it! You should call the police or contact adult protective services at your local department of social services. You do not need to prove that abuse is happening to make a report. The number for Forsyth County Adult Protective Services is 336-703-3503. For more information about elder abuse, visit the Piedmont Triad Area Agency on Aging website, www.ptrc.org.