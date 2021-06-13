AGEWISE: Getting started with Medicare

Q: I am going to be eligible for Medicare soon. I am not sure what my options are and how to sign up. Is there somewhere I can learn more?
— LH
Answer: Understanding Medicare and selecting the plan that will work best for you is important. We reached out to Sam Matthews, executive director of the Shepherd’s Center of Great Winston-Salem for more information.
Sam recommends discussing your options and comparing plans by contacting the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). SHIIP is a consumer information division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance that helps Medicare beneficiaries with Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, Medicare fraud and abuse, and long-term care insurance questions.
SHIIP is a free service for anyone interested. Funding for the program comes from the Federal Administration for Community Living. The Office of Healthcare Information and Counseling manages the State Health Insurance Assistance Program grants to states. The SHIIP mission is to empower, educate and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families and caregivers through objective outreach, counseling and training to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits. For more information, contact SHIIP at 1-855-408-1212 or visit ncshiip.com.
Locally, the Forsyth County coordinating site for SHIIP is the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Trained Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors are available to assist in the enrollment process. Appointments can be made to discuss individual Medicare questions, review options and obtain enrollment assistance.
Additionally, the Shepherd’s Center offers a monthly Welcome to Medicare session to provide an overview of insurance options and the enrollment process to people who are new to Medicare. The next session will be offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on June 21 in a virtual format using Zoom. Instructions to use Zoom can be sent out and if you do not have a computer you can call in. To register either call 336-748-0217 or contact the Shepherd’s Center by email at Info@shepherdscenter.org.
Q: What is happening locally in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day?
— ET
Answer: June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and it’s important for as many people to be mindful of it as possible.
According to an elder abuse researcher at the Southern University of California, unfortunately, last year saw an increase in reports of elder abuse, likely as a result of isolation from the pandemic. Elder abuse refers to intentional or negligent acts by a caregiver or trusted individual that cause harm to a vulnerable older adult. It comes in many forms, including neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, financial exploitation, abandonment and failure to intervene when there are signs of self-neglect.
Individuals who have a dementia or mental health diagnosis, struggle with substance abuse, are socially isolated, or are living with poor health are more likely to be at risk for elder abuse than others.
Although the idea of elder abuse is disheartening, you can help fight elder abuse by educating yourself on the subject and watching out for signs that your loved ones or neighbors may be being taken advantage of or abused. The warning signs may vary depending on the type of abuse, but they can include bruises on the torso or head, slap marks, burns and blisters. You may notice a person has withdrawn from normal activities or that they seem fearful. You may also observe sudden changes in bank accounts, altered wills, unusual bank withdrawals or checks written as loans or gifts. Signs of poor personal hygiene and/or inadequate nutrition could indicate that a senior is not taking care of themselves or being cared for properly.
If you suspect abuse, report it! You should call the police or contact adult protective services at your local department of social services. You do not need to prove that abuse is happening to make a report. The number for Forsyth County Adult Protective Services is 336-703-3503. For more information about elder abuse, visit the Piedmont Triad Area Agency on Aging website, www.ptrc.org.
Locally, the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) is hosting a virtual event Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Due to the pandemic this event is in lieu of the usual annual Elder Abuse Awareness Walk which has been held for the last 10 years.
The timely topic is Elder Abuse in the Time of COVID-19: Where are we now? and features Paul Greenwood, former deputy district attorney, San Diego, CA. Learn how the pandemic has impacted elder abuse and how PTRC is combatting the issue on a local level. Visit aarp.cvent.com/Stopabuse to register.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.