AGEWISE: Giving feedback on AgeWise

Q: I keep hearing the term “aging in place.” What does that mean? –KS
Answer: Aging in place is when an older adult safely, independently (as possible), and comfortably continues to live in their own home and community regardless of age, income or ability. According to the AARP "Home and Community Preferences Survey,” 77 percent of adults aged 50 and older want to remain in their homes for the long term.
The National Institute of Health recommends the following tips for individuals who are considering aging in place:
1. Plan ahead. Take time to think carefully about what you need now, and how your age and medical conditions might affect what you may need in the future.
2. Anticipate how much support you may need on a daily basis. Daily activities and needs, including bathing, dressing, toileting, medication management, household chores, and preparing meals should be considered. Think about formal supports such as agencies and other paid help you can access, as well as informal supports such as family, friends, and neighbors who may be able to lend a hand.
3. Gather resources you might need in advance. Learn about community and local resources, such as Senior Services of Forsyth County (seniorservicesinc.org), the Piedmont Triad Regional Council (ptrc.org) Area Agency on Aging. A good resource for federal-level assistance that may be beneficial is longtermcare.gov.
4. Consider the costs involved. It will be essential to think about how you will pay for the services you may need. Some things may be covered by insurance, and some may be necessary to pay for out of pocket — benefits.gov is a good resource to help you identify benefits that you may qualify for. If you are a veteran, visit va.gov to learn whether you are eligible for benefits from the US Department of Veterans Affairs.
Q: I’m 71 and I’ve never been big on making New Year’s Resolutions but my daughters are really after me to do it this year. Why should I start now? –WH
A: A year can go by in the blink of an eye. Sometimes we marvel at how much we’ve accomplished, and other times we wonder if we’ve done enough with the time that we’ve been given. The good news is that the beginning of each new year often feels like a time to reflect, as well as look forward. Resolutions may not be your thing but you may enjoy the idea of looking at Jan. 1 as a time to start something new.
Here are a couple of ideas for how older adults can use the New Year as an opportunity to start new traditions with family and loved ones that can last for generations.
• Start a letter journal. Strengthen your connection with someone special in your life by sharing a journal of handwritten letters. Purchase a bound journal and write a letter inside that passes on your wisdom and shares feelings that you may not have communicated before. Give the journal to your loved one who will write a letter to you and then return the journal. Make a commitment to doing this once a month for a least one year.
• Create a recipe book. Recipes can bring back old memories of meal-time conversations, loved ones, or a “taste of childhood.” Over the next year, be intentional about documenting family favorites that can be passed through generations.
• Start a happiness jar. Commit to cultivating a mindset that is centered around gratitude and positivity. Each night, take time to reflect on your happiest moment of the day and write it down on a slip of paper. Drop the paper into a jar, then at the end of the month, take them out and read them out loud to yourself. If your happiest memory involved a loved one or friend, be sure to tell them about your jar and let them know that they were a part of your happiest memories. This may inspire them to do the same and pass on a new tradition.
• Learn and teach something new. Continued learning can improve memory by maintaining brain cells and making sure those cells properly communicate with each other. Pair up with a younger person to teach them your favorite skill or hobby and give them the opportunity to do the same with you. This will be a way to pass your knowledge on to the next generation and help keep your mind sharp.
These are just a few ways you can use the new year to start new traditions and bond with family and friends. Happy 2022!
