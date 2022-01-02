AGEWISE: Giving feedback on AgeWise

Q: I’m 71 and I’ve never been big on making New Year’s Resolutions but my daughters are really after me to do it this year. Why should I start now? –WH

A: A year can go by in the blink of an eye. Sometimes we marvel at how much we’ve accomplished, and other times we wonder if we’ve done enough with the time that we’ve been given. The good news is that the beginning of each new year often feels like a time to reflect, as well as look forward. Resolutions may not be your thing but you may enjoy the idea of looking at Jan. 1 as a time to start something new.

Here are a couple of ideas for how older adults can use the New Year as an opportunity to start new traditions with family and loved ones that can last for generations.

• Start a letter journal. Strengthen your connection with someone special in your life by sharing a journal of handwritten letters. Purchase a bound journal and write a letter inside that passes on your wisdom and shares feelings that you may not have communicated before. Give the journal to your loved one who will write a letter to you and then return the journal. Make a commitment to doing this once a month for a least one year.