Q: My wife was diagnosed with dementia six months ago and has started to have hallucinations. Is this common and what should I do about them?

Answer: Disturbances in reality are common with dementia and can take many forms. These can be true hallucinations where people hear and see things that are not real. The hallucinations can also manifest as false beliefs that result from cognitive confusion such as forgetting that certain family members are deceased and referring to them as if they are still alive, or fixed false beliefs: believing family members are stealing from them, believing that a spouse is having an affair.

Another common hallucination is an individual requesting to “go home” when they are already home. In these situations, it is important to remain calm and patient. Trying to reason with, convince or change the mind of the person having hallucinations does not work.

It is important to know whether the hallucinations are causing fear or anxiety for your loved one. The primary goal is to make them feel safe and secure, and there are several approaches you can try to help with that. The first and safest approach is reassurance and redirection. If they are seeing animals, remind them of pets that they once had. If they believe there is a prowler, tell them that you will go and ask them to leave. You might also change the subject or get them involved in an activity that you know they can do.

For someone who is used to doing the laundry, suggest that they fold the clothes. If the person is interested, adult coloring can be a wonderful distracting and soothing activity. You can also play their favorite music in the car or at home in order to calm them. Remember, for a person living with dementia, the music that may be most impactful could be the tunes they enjoyed when they were 18 to 30 years old. It is important to reassure them and re-orient them to reality while avoiding confrontation or arguing.

Consider documenting instances of hallucination to share with your loved one’s doctor, either through video or detailed written notes. Sharing with a trusted medical professional the extent, frequency and severity of hallucinations may allow them to offer some assistance and suggestions for approaches and strategies that can help. A written record of the hallucinations will tell the doctor about the type and the frequency. Recording the behavior would allow the doctor to actually observe how your loved one is being impacted. If you do record, be careful not to upset the person.

There are several resources available to help people caring for a person living with dementia find help, information and advice. The Senior Services Memory Connections project offers several ways to help including Care Consultations, Opening Minds Through Art, Caregiver Training, and more. Contact 336-721-6966 to learn more.

The Adult Children of Aging Parents (ACAP) support group in Winston-Salem provides information on dementia and other challenges that caregivers face in a supportive and friendly environment. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at Highland Presbyterian Church (2380 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103) from 5:30 until 7 p.m.. Email info@ACAPWinston-Salem.org or call 336-652-0474 or visit there website: www.acapwinston-salem.org for more information.

Q: I don’t have a basement. Where should I go if there is a tornado?

-YT

Answer: With severe weather season fast approaching, it’s smart to have a plan of what you will do in the event of severe weather. First, don’t wait until you think you see a tornado to take action. Even if the storm hits during the daytime, you will want to take cover long before you are able to perceive immediate danger with your own eyes. Second, in addition to having a tornado preparedness plan, you should be aware of what an issued watch vs. warning means when receiving weather alerts, and learn how to act on them.

A tornado watch in your area means that no tornado has been sighted, but the conditions are right for a severe storm or tornado. Always take these alerts seriously. Be sure to pay close attention to any updates from whatever weather news outlet you have available to you.

The best way to follow severe weather is to listen to your local area radio, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) radio, or local TV stations for the latest information and updates. If you have a smart device, there are weather apps that will push notifications to you while monitoring severe weather alerts. Think about where you may be during the time of a watch, and plan accordingly to follow the weather from a safe location.

A tornado warning is issued, when a tornado is either imminent or is expected to develop. If possible, you should immediately move to an underground shelter, basement or safe room. If you don’t have a basement, the safest alternative would be a small, windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of your home. This is often a bathroom, closet, or beneath a stairwell. Flying debris is the biggest danger with tornados, so you can plan ahead to have protective coverings within reach, such as a helmet, mattress or blankets.

Remember, mobile homes are especially susceptible to damage during a tornado. It’s important to have a tornado evacuation plan and know the location of nearest emergency center and know how you will get there quickly.

For more information about tornado safety, visit the Storm Predication Center website at http://www.spc.noaa.gov/faq/tornado/safety.html.