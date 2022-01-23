AGEWISE: Help for seniors managing a pet

A: Social media has become hugely popular over the last several years, and the number of new social media sites seem to increase by the day.

TikTok is an app that allows hundreds of millions of people to express themselves creatively through shared videos and to engage in diverse online community, and it is one of the fastest growing social media platforms of them all. Although it is very popular among teenagers, the fun is certainly not limited to that age group. Anyone can make TikTok videos! In fact, many seniors enjoy the platform because it allows them to connect with friends and family, including children and grandchildren, wherever they are.

In order to use TikTok, you need to download the app on your smartphone and sign up using your phone number or email address. Once you’re signed in, you’ll see the “For You” feed where you’ll see popular videos from across the TikTok community. From there, you can follow the accounts of video creators you enjoy so you can see everything they post.