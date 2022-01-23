AGEWISE: Help for seniors managing a pet

Q: Is there anything that I can do to help my parents prepare ahead of time if they reach a point that they are no longer physically able to take care of their dog? — KS
A: There are several great benefits for older adults who keep a pet as a companion. The tasks required of older pet owners give them a daily routine which can be beneficial. In addition, pet ownership provides opportunities for physical activity during feeding and walking, can help alleviate feelings of loneliness and provide emotional support. Socially, pets give people something to talk about and can be a way to make new friends. While there are many potential benefits for seniors who have pets, there are also certain challenges that can arise. As time passes, providing appropriate care for furry friends may become more difficult for some people as they age.
If you fear this is the case for your loved one it is a good idea to have proactive conversations about how caring for pets may change over time. This can offer the senior pet owner a sense of control and help ease anxiety about what will happen with their pet in the future. These conversations can highlight some of the challenges that may arise with continued pet ownership but also find solutions to help keep the companions together for as long as it is safely possible.
Also, consider seeking input from your physician and your pet’s veterinarian. Make changes now that may avoid problems later. For example, seniors with limited mobility should consider adjusting how and where pet beds and food bowls are placed so that they do not become tripping hazards. It will also be important to plan for things like how the pet will see a veterinarian if their senior caregiver is no longer able to drive or is no longer able to afford veterinary care due to a change in income. Consider putting the pet’s care plan in writing. Help your loved one find out which facilities are pet friendly in the event that moving to assisted living or a long-term care facility becomes necessary.
Know that there are resources available to help. For example, in the event of a hospitalization some pet service providers such as Marie Plummer, owner of Winston-Salem Dog Care, work with local organizations like AARF of Winston-Salem to help make arrangements for pet care while owners are away. AARF of Winston-Salem provides information on their website at aarfws.org/resources1 to help guide pet owners who may need financial assistance for veterinary care, pet food assistance, or guidance on how to find a new home for pets if the need arises.
Q: My grandchildren keep trying to get me to make TikTok videos. What is that? — AD
A: Social media has become hugely popular over the last several years, and the number of new social media sites seem to increase by the day.
TikTok is an app that allows hundreds of millions of people to express themselves creatively through shared videos and to engage in diverse online community, and it is one of the fastest growing social media platforms of them all. Although it is very popular among teenagers, the fun is certainly not limited to that age group. Anyone can make TikTok videos! In fact, many seniors enjoy the platform because it allows them to connect with friends and family, including children and grandchildren, wherever they are.
In order to use TikTok, you need to download the app on your smartphone and sign up using your phone number or email address. Once you’re signed in, you’ll see the “For You” feed where you’ll see popular videos from across the TikTok community. From there, you can follow the accounts of video creators you enjoy so you can see everything they post.
Likewise, if you start to make videos using your account and someone follows you, they will be able to see everything you post. You can make videos about anything you want! Popular videos include cooking demonstrations, gardening tips, health issues, favorite exercise routines, and dance videos. It is also OK to only use TikTok to watch videos and content from others and not post anything yourself.
For more information, visit connectsafely.org/seniors-guide-to-tiktok/. Or, of course, you can ask your grandchildren!
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.