AGEWISE: Help shaking off the winter blues

Q: I’m having a difficult time fighting off the winter blues. Do you have any tips to help me shake this feeling?

Answer: It’s fairly common for someone to feel a little “blah” or fall into a temporary slump as we transition to wintertime.

Often, feeling glum this time of year can be linked to something specific, such as stressful holidays or reminders of absent loved ones. People may also feel a little blue in general due to the dark mornings, darker evenings and chilly gray days. Either way, your feelings may be a signal to spend a little extra time on self-care. Here are a few things that you can try doing to stay well:

• Stay active. Take a walk, go for an indoor swim, or maybe take a class like chair yoga. Try to keep the body engaged and fight the urge to hibernate. Physical activity is a great way to get the body’s endorphins flowing and boost mood.

• Soak up the sun. Sunlight can help with the body’s levels of vitamin D, serotonin, and melatonin. If you can’t make it outside, try to arrange sitting by a window that gets plenty of sunlight for an hour or two each day.