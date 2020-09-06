Q: I am struggling as a constant caregiver. Are there any classes to help me take better care of my dad and myself?
Answer: The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem is offering an upcoming virtual class for caregivers that may be helpful. We contacted Carol Ann Harris, the Faith in Action program assistant, for more information. Please see her response to your question below.
There is no doubt that this time of life is stressful. Many people find themselves juggling care responsibilities for a parent, spouse or friend alongside of their own everyday responsibilities of work and children. Add to that stress the restrictions of the pandemic may be causing and it can be overwhelming for even the most organized person.
The Powerful Tools for Caregivers course is an evidence-based education program offering a unique combination of elements that might prove to be a helpful resource. Offered in six week sessions — with classes happening once per week, participants learn the importance of self-care, emotion management, self-confidence, and community resources. Please note this is not a class to learn how to provide hands-on care for another person and is not intended for paid or professional care providers. It is a class to help informal caregivers take better care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend, whether they live in the same house, in another town, or in a care facility.
Our classes focus on teaching skills and activities for reducing stress, managing time, solving problems, communicating feelings, finding resources, making tough decisions and setting goals. These tools are designed for those 24/7 caregivers who may be caring for an aging parent, a spouse, sibling, or close friend with a chronic condition.
To avoid risks of COVID-19, class this fall is being offered through Zoom, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16. One-on-One assistance with accessing and navigating Zoom is available if needed before September 16. Class size is limited and registration is required. Classes begin at 2:00 PM and run for 90 minutes. The first session will include introductions and instructions for using Zoom. This is a live class and participation is expected. (Audio and video is required.) For more information and to register, please contact Carol Ann Harris at The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston Salem at 336-748-0217.
Q: I miss volunteering and would love to send a note to seniors letting them know I care. Is there a way to do that?
Answer: We all miss activities we used to do that made us feel more connected. With the pandemic many seniors, especially those who are at high risk, are feeling isolated. This has been especially true for seniors who were already living with frailty, experiencing loneliness and homebound. To address that isolation, Senior Services has coordinated a special initiative to deliver cards from the community to the seniors they serve.
Senior Services kicked off their Send a Senior a Smile campaign Sept. 1. They are asking for the community to send uplifting notes, messages, cards and pictures to help brighten an older adult’s day. Notes can be mailed to Senior Services at 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, or hand delivered Monday, Wednesday, or Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
You can be as creative as you like with your message. Feel free to add a doodle, drawing, picture or inspirational quote. For an extra personal touch, consider making a handwritten note with your positive thoughts and well wishes. Try to make your writing large and neat, so that it can be easily read by the seniors who receive them.
If you choose to participate in this special letter-writing campaign, Senior Services is asking that you please do not seal the envelope because staff will review all messages before they are sent out to participants. You may want to avoid things such as dating the note so it will be timeless, and refrain from including contact information other than your first name. For more information and other helpful tips to consider as you create your notes, visit seniorservicesinc.org/announcements/send-a-senior-smile. Senior Services is collecting notes through Friday, Sept. 18. Don’t wait to send your message in to brighten an older adult’s day.
