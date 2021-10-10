AGEWISE: Helping a loved one with dementia

Registration for the event is open now. For more information, or to sign-up visit acapcommunity.org/2021-caregiver-symposium.

Q: What is the difference between monoclonal antibodies and the COVID-19 vaccine?

JD

Answer: According to the CDC’s website, cdc.gov, vaccines against COVID-19, such as the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are designed to reduce a person’s chances of contracting COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe illness and death if a person does get sick with COVID-19. Vaccines are used as a preventative measure for a person who is not actively sick with COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibody treatments (mAbs) are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses but are used differently from, and do not replace vaccines. The FDA has given Emergency Use Authorization for monoclonal antibody treatments to be used to treat mild or moderate COVID-19 in certain high-risk patients, because they can help your immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the virus, making it more difficult for the virus to reproduce and cause harm. (fda.gov).